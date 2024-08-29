Schools Close Friday as Traffic Pours in for WVU-Penn State
How seriously do West Virginian's take WVU athletics? Well, when local schools close the day before a big game, that's when you know how real it is.
In a facebook post, Monongalia County Schools released a statement notifying its students that school has been canceled due to the expected traffic pouring into Morgantown for the Pat McAfee Show which begins at 12 p.m. EST in addition to those traveling in for the West Virginia-Penn State game.
"In consultation with MECCA 911 and local law enforcement, Monongalia County Schools will be CLOSED for students this Friday, August 30 due to the anticipated traffic congestion and potential delays affecting our bus services. Monongalia County Schools' top priority is ensuring student safety. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation with this change.
"Additionally, please be reminded that schools and offices will be closed on Monday, September 2, in observance of the Labor Day holiday."
With the game being a 12 p.m. kick, fans will be making their way into town Friday afternoon/evening to be in place to get their tailgating started in the wee hours of the morning. FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be hosting their weekly pregame show just outside of the stadium which begins airing at 9 a.m.
