Score Predictions for West Virginia at No. 22 Texas

Schuyler Callihan: Texas 33, West Virginia 27

I liked what I saw last week from West Virginia in a three-phase win over No. 16 Kansas State, but Texas was just as impressive in their overtime win over No. 6 Oklahoma State on the road.

The Longhorn defense forced five turnovers and that will be a primary focus for West Virginia coming into this game - protecting the football. I think this could be a game where the drops from the receivers return, Doege is flustered, and the defense can't get off the field on 3rd downs.

West Virginia will keep it close, but not enough to eek out the win in Austin.

Christopher Hall: Texas 34, West Virginia 24

West Virginia is 3-1 in Austin including one of the most memorable games in Mountaineer history coming in the last meeting in DKR-Memorial Stadium.

The Mountaineers led by quarterback Will Grier and company put a dagger in the hearts of Texas fans in the final minute of the game after Grier hit Gary Jennings on a 33-yard touchdown pass and went for the win on a two-point conversion as Grier high-stepped his way into the endzone for the win.

Texas got its revenge last season in Morgantown 42-31. However, the catalyst of the Texas football program is quarterback Sam Ehlinger. He's become more of a meme on social media after he famously said Texas was back following the win over Georgia in the 2019 Sugar Bowl.

The Longhorns may have not lived up to expectations the last two season but with Ehlinger in his senior season, a kid that grew up a Texas fan and is living a childhood dream, he has led multiple fourth quarter comebacks.

Ehlinger has led Texas to the top scoring offense in the Big 12 but what may be holding this team back is the defense, ranking in the bottom half of almost every statistical category.

This winner of this game keeps their Big 12 Conference Championship hopes alive and with Texas playing at home, a team that Neal Brown dubbed the most talented in the league and a quarterback that plays like a kid in the backyard running circles around the rest of the kids in the neighborhood, the Longhorns make the plays to pull away in the fourth quarter for the win.

Jonathan Martin: Texas 31, West Virginia 26

West Virginia proved a lot of people wrong last week - including me - with their upset win over Kansas State. That game, however, was at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The question for me is can the Mountaineers win on the road? You're going to see another steady dose of Leddie Brown. You'll see the defensive unit battle and force turnovers. It comes down to execution and finding a way to win - on the road.

I'm a believer of having to see it to believe it.

