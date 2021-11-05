Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-4, 2-3) meet the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1, 4-1) Saturday afternoon at 3:30 at Mountaineer Field and will be televised on ESPN. The Mountaineers are 4-8 all-time versus the Cowboys.

Schuyler Callihan: Oklahoma State 27, West Virginia 20

Neal Brown's Mountaineers have turned things around since the bye week by defeating TCU on the road and No. 22 Iowa State. WVU has been more physical up front which has allowed things to open up for Leddie Brown on the ground. On top of that, senior QB Jarret Doege has played some of the best football of his career in the last two games. If the offense continues to play that way, they'll have an opportunity to win this week's game. The problem is, I don't see it playing out that way.

Oklahoma State has one of the top defenses in the country and has allowed just 94.9 rushing yards per game. If the Cowboys take away the run game as they have done seemingly all season long, this will put Neal Brown in a position he doesn't want to be in and that's throwing the ball 40-50 times. It might have worked against Iowa State but don't expect lightning to strike twice in back-to-back weeks.

West Virginia has the lead going into the fourth quarter but fails to put the game away and gets outscored 10-0 in the fourth. Oklahoma State wins and drops West Virginia to 4-5 on the season.

Christopher Hall: Oklahoma State 21 West Virginia 20

Saturday is another tough test for the Mountaineers. West Virginia got past a preseason contender in Iowa State last week, which arguably has the best defense in the Big 12. This week, WVU faces an Oklahoma State defense that has played its way into that same conversation.

West Virginia appears to have righted the ship but has yet to show they can play at a high level consistently. In addition, historically, the Mountaineers have not faired well against the Cowboys, dropping the last six meetings.

However, I am giving the Mountaineers a chance and believe they will have an opportunity to win it. Still, this time around, the offense may need to score on the final drive to win the game, and that is something they have not shown they can do or the ability to put the game away. I believe that's where this team falls short this week. But don't count them out. That very well could be the next step forward for this group. Nevertheless, they do not end the skid this year. Cowboys extend their streak to seven, 21-20 OSU.

