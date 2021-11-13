Score Predictions for WVU vs Kansas State

The West Virginia Mountaineers are on the road to take on the Kansas State Wildcats at noon of FS1. The Mountaineers are 6-5 all-time versus the Wildcats, including winning the last five meetings between the two programs.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 27, Kansas State 17

Oklahoma State stifled the West Virginia offense a week ago, but they do have one of the best defensive units in the country. I don't believe that WVU is all of a sudden going to completely lose all the progress that has been made since the bye week for the remainder of the season.

Although Kansas State has a veteran group upfront on the offensive line, the matchup favors West Virginia. Akheem Mesidor, Dante Stills, and Taijh Alston should create negative plays in the run game, put pressure on QB Skylar Thompson, and get the Wildcats to play behind the sticks.

Neal Brown is 2-0 against the Wildcats since taking over WVU. After today he'll be 3-0.

Christopher Hall: Kansas State 24 West Virginia 20

West Virginia's offense appeared to find its stride two weeks ago against Iowa State but met a buzzsaw of a defense last week versus Oklahoma State that kept them out of the end zone. This Mountaineer group has not given up, but this is a motivated Kansas State group that is looking for revenge for the upset loss to the Mountaineers two years ago and a quarterback-less team last season in Morgantown.

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is playing at a high level and undoubtedly wants to end the skid against the Mountaineers, and running back Duece Vaughn is a matchup nightmare for every team, averaging 195 yards of total offense the last two games.

However, despite West Virginia taking a beating last week, I suspect the Mountaineers will come out ready to play, but it's been tough to pick West Virginia to win in the back half of the schedule. I don't have faith they can upset a vengeful Wildcat team. Mountaineers fight but come up short 24-20.

