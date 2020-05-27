MountaineerMaven
Scottie Young Jr. Talks Decision to Transfer to WVU, Mulling Redshirt

Schuyler Callihan

Earlier this month, West Virginia made an addition to the roster with safety Scottie Young Jr., who made the decision to transfer in from Arizona where he was a three-year starter.

During his time at Arizona, Young totaled 157 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and seven pass deflections.

Young is originally from San Diego, California, and admitted that he was unfamiliar with the West Virginia program prior to his involvement. "I just knew little about the Rich Rod era and a couple of famous players like Karl [Joseph], Tavon [Austin], and Geno [Smith], but honestly I didn’t know too much," Young said. 

Cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae is credited for landing Young, having spent time as his coach in 2017 in Arizona. Addae worked under Rich Rodriguez from 2013-17 and started out as an analyst before making the switch to coaching defensive backs. The connection between Young and Addae has been fairly strong ever since. "Coach Addae and I are really close, he was the first to call me and it shocked me, to be honest," stated Young.

One thing that really stood out to Young about the Mountaineers' coaching staff is the welcoming feel they have created for him, especially head coach Neal Brown.

"Coach Neal is super cool laid back he made himself available for me to talk whenever which I really appreciated," said Young.

There has been a lot of speculation about whether or not Young will be suiting up this fall or if he will have to sit out a year. With the current circumstances of COVID-19, Young is still evaluating his decisions despite being granted immediate eligibility.

"I’m eligible, but I think I’m going to use my redshirt for everything is still in the air just because of the pandemic," said Young.

One would think that a transfer would want to play right away, but it's hard to blame Young for weighing his options giving that he only has one year of eligibility remaining and doesn't want it to go to waste.

What do you think Scottie Young Jr. should do? Sit out or play right away? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

