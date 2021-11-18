Sean Mahone Named to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team
West Virginia CAT safety Sean Mahone earned a spot on the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team. The honor recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. He recently was also named a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, an award recognizing an individual as the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance, and exemplary leadership. Additionally, he earned a 2021 Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection.
Mahone is currently second on the team in tackles with 65, including 3.5 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, a pass deflection, and an interception.
The now five-time Academic All-Big 12 selection was in the top five on the team last season in tackles with 54 stops (34 solos), two tackles for loss, an interception, four pass deflections, and a fumble recovery.
In 2019, Sean Mahone led the Mountaineer defense with 80 tackles, including two sacks, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception, and one pass breakup on 12 starts from the cat-safety position.
Mahone posted a 3.6 grade point average while earning his bachelor's degree in management information systems. He finished his master's of business administration degree this May, posting a 3.69 GPA.
NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 2 (DC, DE, KY, MD, NJ, PA, WV) FIRST TEAM
QB Taulia Tagovailoa University of Maryland Jr. 3.68 Family Science
RB RaShawn Allen Lehigh University Sr. 3.75 Electrical Engineering
RB Isaac Ruoss U.S. Naval Academy Sr. 3.87 Quantitative Economics
WR Joey Aldarelli Monmouth University Gr. 4.00/4.00 Business Administration
WR Austin Dambach Lehigh University Sr. 3.95 Finance
TE Bill O'Malley Duquesne University Gr. 3.78/3.78 Finance / Business Administration
OL Jake Dixon Duquesne University Gr. 3.96/4.00 Accounting
OL Luke Fortner University of Kentucky Gr. 3.50/3.86 Mechanical Engineering (UG) / Mechanical Engineering (G) / MBA (G)
OL Eric Wilson Pennsylvania State University Sr. 4.00 Media Studies
OL Quintin Wilson University of Kentucky Gr. 3.87 Management (UG) / Business Administration (G)
Read More
OL Dylan Young Robert Morris University Gr. 3.69 Cyber Forensics & Information Security
K Matt Ruffolo University of Kentucky Gr. 3.49 Finance (UG) / Business Administration (G)
DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald University of Kentucky Sr. 3.34 Communications (UG) / Digital Design Literacy (G)
DL Prince Emili University of Pennsylvania Sr. 3.54 Health Care Management & Policy
DL Juwuan Jones Western Kentucky University Gr. 3.75/4.00 Sport Management (UG) / Special Education (G)
DL Josh Paschal University of Kentucky Sr. 3.56 Family Science & Communications
DL Vinnie Shaffer Towson University Sr. 3.40 Accounting
LB Cameron Barrett Morehead State University Sr. 3.80 Marketing
LB Eddie Hahn Monmouth University Gr. 3.70/3.80 Business Administration
LB Marco Olivas Lafayette College Jr. 3.66 Integrative Engineering
DB Spencer DeMedal Duquesne University Gr. 3.97 Biology
DB Sean Mahone West Virginia University Gr. 3.59/3.69 Management Information Systems (UG) / MBA (G)
DB Eddie Morales III Monmouth University Sr. 3.81 Criminal Justice
DB Ahmad Wilson Georgetown University Gr. 3.89 Finance (UG) / Business Analytics (G)
P Colin Goodfellow University of Kentucky Sr. 3.83 Nursing (UG) / Kinesiology & Health Promotion
