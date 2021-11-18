Sean Mahone Named to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

West Virginia CAT safety Sean Mahone earned a spot on the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team. The honor recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. He recently was also named a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, an award recognizing an individual as the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance, and exemplary leadership. Additionally, he earned a 2021 Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection.

Mahone is currently second on the team in tackles with 65, including 3.5 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, a pass deflection, and an interception.

The now five-time Academic All-Big 12 selection was in the top five on the team last season in tackles with 54 stops (34 solos), two tackles for loss, an interception, four pass deflections, and a fumble recovery.

In 2019, Sean Mahone led the Mountaineer defense with 80 tackles, including two sacks, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception, and one pass breakup on 12 starts from the cat-safety position.

Mahone posted a 3.6 grade point average while earning his bachelor's degree in management information systems. He finished his master's of business administration degree this May, posting a 3.69 GPA.

Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) holds the West Virginia state flag and waits to lead the team onto the field prior to their game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 2 (DC, DE, KY, MD, NJ, PA, WV) FIRST TEAM

QB Taulia Tagovailoa University of Maryland Jr. 3.68 Family Science

RB RaShawn Allen Lehigh University Sr. 3.75 Electrical Engineering

RB Isaac Ruoss U.S. Naval Academy Sr. 3.87 Quantitative Economics

WR Joey Aldarelli Monmouth University Gr. 4.00/4.00 Business Administration

WR Austin Dambach Lehigh University Sr. 3.95 Finance

TE Bill O'Malley Duquesne University Gr. 3.78/3.78 Finance / Business Administration

OL Jake Dixon Duquesne University Gr. 3.96/4.00 Accounting

OL Luke Fortner University of Kentucky Gr. 3.50/3.86 Mechanical Engineering (UG) / Mechanical Engineering (G) / MBA (G)

OL Eric Wilson Pennsylvania State University Sr. 4.00 Media Studies

OL Quintin Wilson University of Kentucky Gr. 3.87 Management (UG) / Business Administration (G)

OL Dylan Young Robert Morris University Gr. 3.69 Cyber Forensics & Information Security

K Matt Ruffolo University of Kentucky Gr. 3.49 Finance (UG) / Business Administration (G)

DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald University of Kentucky Sr. 3.34 Communications (UG) / Digital Design Literacy (G)

DL Prince Emili University of Pennsylvania Sr. 3.54 Health Care Management & Policy

DL Juwuan Jones Western Kentucky University Gr. 3.75/4.00 Sport Management (UG) / Special Education (G)

DL Josh Paschal University of Kentucky Sr. 3.56 Family Science & Communications

DL Vinnie Shaffer Towson University Sr. 3.40 Accounting

LB Cameron Barrett Morehead State University Sr. 3.80 Marketing

LB Eddie Hahn Monmouth University Gr. 3.70/3.80 Business Administration

LB Marco Olivas Lafayette College Jr. 3.66 Integrative Engineering

DB Spencer DeMedal Duquesne University Gr. 3.97 Biology

DB Sean Mahone West Virginia University Gr. 3.59/3.69 Management Information Systems (UG) / MBA (G)

DB Eddie Morales III Monmouth University Sr. 3.81 Criminal Justice

DB Ahmad Wilson Georgetown University Gr. 3.89 Finance (UG) / Business Analytics (G)

P Colin Goodfellow University of Kentucky Sr. 3.83 Nursing (UG) / Kinesiology & Health Promotion

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly