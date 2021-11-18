Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Sean Mahone Named to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

    West Virginia CAT safety Sean Mahone earns 2021 CoSIDA Academic First Team honors
    Author:

    West Virginia CAT safety Sean Mahone earned a spot on the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team. The honor recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. He recently was also named a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, an award recognizing an individual as the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance, and exemplary leadership. Additionally, he earned a 2021 Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection.

    Mahone is currently second on the team in tackles with 65, including 3.5 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, a pass deflection, and an interception.

    The now five-time Academic All-Big 12 selection was in the top five on the team last season in tackles with 54 stops (34 solos), two tackles for loss, an interception, four pass deflections, and a fumble recovery.

    In 2019, Sean Mahone led the Mountaineer defense with 80 tackles, including two sacks, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception, and one pass breakup on 12 starts from the cat-safety position.

    Mahone posted a 3.6 grade point average while earning his bachelor's degree in management information systems. He finished his master's of business administration degree this May, posting a 3.69 GPA.

    Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) holds the West Virginia state flag and waits to lead to the team onto the field prior to their game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

    Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) holds the West Virginia state flag and waits to lead the team onto the field prior to their game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

    NCAA DIVISION I – DISTRICT 2 (DC, DE, KY, MD, NJ, PA, WV) FIRST TEAM

    QB Taulia Tagovailoa University of Maryland Jr. 3.68 Family Science

    RB RaShawn Allen Lehigh University Sr. 3.75 Electrical Engineering

    RB Isaac Ruoss U.S. Naval Academy Sr. 3.87 Quantitative Economics

    WR Joey Aldarelli Monmouth University Gr. 4.00/4.00 Business Administration

    WR Austin Dambach Lehigh University Sr. 3.95 Finance

    TE Bill O&#39;Malley Duquesne University Gr. 3.78/3.78 Finance / Business Administration

    OL Jake Dixon Duquesne University Gr. 3.96/4.00 Accounting

    OL Luke Fortner University of Kentucky Gr. 3.50/3.86 Mechanical Engineering (UG) / Mechanical Engineering (G) / MBA (G)

    OL Eric Wilson Pennsylvania State University Sr. 4.00 Media Studies

    OL Quintin Wilson University of Kentucky Gr. 3.87 Management (UG) / Business Administration (G)

    Read More

    OL Dylan Young Robert Morris University Gr. 3.69 Cyber Forensics &amp; Information Security

    K Matt Ruffolo University of Kentucky Gr. 3.49 Finance (UG) / Business Administration (G)

    DL Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald University of Kentucky Sr. 3.34 Communications (UG) / Digital Design Literacy (G)

    DL Prince Emili University of Pennsylvania Sr. 3.54 Health Care Management &amp; Policy

    DL Juwuan Jones Western Kentucky University Gr. 3.75/4.00 Sport Management (UG) / Special Education (G)

    DL Josh Paschal University of Kentucky Sr. 3.56 Family Science &amp; Communications

    DL Vinnie Shaffer Towson University Sr. 3.40 Accounting

    LB Cameron Barrett Morehead State University Sr. 3.80 Marketing

    LB Eddie Hahn Monmouth University Gr. 3.70/3.80 Business Administration

    LB Marco Olivas Lafayette College Jr. 3.66 Integrative Engineering

    DB Spencer DeMedal Duquesne University Gr. 3.97 Biology

    DB Sean Mahone West Virginia University Gr. 3.59/3.69 Management Information Systems (UG) / MBA (G)

    DB Eddie Morales III Monmouth University Sr. 3.81 Criminal Justice

    DB Ahmad Wilson Georgetown University Gr. 3.89 Finance (UG) / Business Analytics (G)

    P Colin Goodfellow University of Kentucky Sr. 3.83 Nursing (UG) / Kinesiology &amp; Health Promotion

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

    Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) holds the West Virginia state flag and waits to lead to the team onto the field prior to their game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Sean Mahone Named to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17042660_168388579_lowres
    Football

    24 Mountaineers Earn a Spot on the All-Big 12 Academic Team

    25 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Deuce Has a Big Night in G-League Debut

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16778971_168388579_lowres (1)
    Football

    The Brutal Truth of Today's Recruiting

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17014980_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Can Neal Brown Weather the Storm?

    4 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-17 at 8.29.52 PM
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: WVU Loses Another Commit in '22 Class

    16 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-17 at 7.36.02 PM
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: Top Recruit Decommits from WVU

    17 hours ago
    Nap's Corner
    noncategorized

    Napoleon's Corner Ep. 45: We Need to Change

    22 hours ago