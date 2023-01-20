Skip to main content

Sean Reagan Returns to Coaching WVU QBs

Some shuffling with the WVU coaching staff.

Sean Reagan was in charge of the West Virginia quarterback room from 2019-21 before switching to tight ends this past season. His responsibilities changed when Graham Harrell was hired last offseason as the offensive coordinator/quarterback's coach.

Now, Reagan will be switching back to the quarterback's room following Harrell's decision to accept the OC position at Purdue and the recent hire of Blaine Stewart, who will lead the tight ends.

In the three years Reagan was in charge of the QBs, West Virginia finished 6th (248.7 ypg), 2nd (277.5 ypg), and 4th (247.9 ypg) in the Big 12 in passing offense. This past season, the Mountaineers had the 9th-"best" passing attack, averaging just 227.5 yards per game and that was with former five-star JT Daniels running the show. Reagan's starting quarterbacks? Austin Kendall (9 games), Jack Allison (2 games), and Jarret Doege (27 games). 

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown stated earlier this offseason that they will not be adding a quarterback via the transfer portal. They will let Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol, and incoming freshman Sean Boyle battle it out and Reagan will be a part of that decision-making process.

