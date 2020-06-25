MountaineerMaven
See What Ali Jennings Said About the Recent Events

Schuyler Callihan

Earlier this week, West Virginia safety Kerry Martin Jr. took to Twitter and made a statement regarding defensive coordinator Vic Koenning and the actions that he has displayed over the last year or so.

Since Martin's post on Twitter, athletic director Shane Lyons made an announcement that the university will launch an investigation and that Koenning would also be placed on administrative leave during the investigation. 

In wake of all the allegations, Mountaineer wide receiver Ali Jennings shared some of his thoughts on Twitter and believes that the program will continue to become stronger through this situation.

What do you think about Ali's comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

