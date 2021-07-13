See Where Pro Football Focus Ranked Jarret Doege Among 130 QBs

Senior Jarret Doege is entering his 2nd full season as the West Virginia starting quarterback and although he's had some good moments, his play has been far from stellar. That said, there is still room for Doege to grow, and having a normal offseason should benefit him greatly.

A recent article by Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus ranked Doege as the nation's 27th-best quarterback heading into the 2021 season out of 130.

"Doege has made the most of a shaky supporting cast at West Virginia, recording a 78.9 passing grade since his arrival in 2019. He ranks second to now-Chicago Bear Justin Fields in EPA generated over expectation since 2014, a team- and opponent-adjusted metric. But that’s not to say he doesn’t come with some faults. While Doege is a high-quality passer to the short and intermediate levels of the field, his deep ball accuracy pales in comparison. Still, his performance in rhythm helps balance that out. His passing grade on such plays is one of the five highest marks among returning Power Five quarterbacks."

In 14 career games at West Virginia, Doege has completed 318 of 494 passes (64%) for 3,405 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

