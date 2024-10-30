Several 'Keep Neal Brown' Billboards Now on Display in Morgantown
A group of disgruntled West Virginia fans who call themselves "The Wolfpack" recently purchased billboards around Morgantown to let their frustration be heard with the head football coach at WVU, with "Fire Neal Brown" in big bold lettering.
It's a classless move and a big waste of money, in my opinion. There's nothing wrong with being upset with the product on the field and complaining on social media about it. But slapping it on a billboard is a bit much. Plus, the money could be used for much better things and could even be directed toward Country Roads Trust to, you know, help land top-tier talent.
Now, there appears to be a weird game being played by each side of the Mountaineer fanbase as "Keep Neal Brown" billboards are now on display in the Morgantown area. The Daily Athenaeum's Luke Blain reported that the eight billboards were customized by Russ Bonasso, the owner of MicroOutdoor.
Even on a bye week following a road win, there is still a lot of talk about the future of Neal Brown at West Virginia. And with just four games to go, he will remain the main topic of conversation until athletic director Wren Baker makes a decision.
