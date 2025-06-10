Several Non-Conference Games Added to Future WVU Football Schedules
This time of year is usually when West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker is busy on the phones, making calls about future football games to fill out the non-conference portion of the schedule.
Tuesday morning, the WVU athletics department announced that several games are officially scheduled, spanning from 2026-31.
- September 12th, 2026: WVU will host UT Martin for the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
- September 9th, 2028: Youngstown State will make its third trip to Morgantown since 2018.
- September 16th, 2028: Game one vs. Akron.
- August 31st, 2030: Rhode Island will replace St. Francis (PA) and will visit Morgantown.
- September 14th, 2030: Game two vs. Akron.
- August 30th, 2031: WVU will host VMI once again. The Keydets are already on the slate for the 2027 season.
Future non-conference schedules by year
2026
9/5 vs. Alabama
9/12 vs. UT Martin
9/19 vs. Virginia (Charlotte, NC)
2027
9/4 at Alabama
9/11 vs. VMI
9/18 vs. Ohio
2028
9/2 vs. Tennessee (Charlotte, NC)
9/9 vs. Youngstown State
9/16 vs. Akron
2029
9/1 vs. Ohio
9/8 at Pitt
9/15 vs. Robert Morris
2030
8/31 vs. Rhode Island
9/7 vs. Pitt
9/14 vs. Akron
2031
8/30 vs. VMI
9/6 at Pitt
2032
9/4 vs. Virginia (Charlotte, NC)
9/11 vs. Pitt
