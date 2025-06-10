Mountaineers Now

Several Non-Conference Games Added to Future WVU Football Schedules

Some new games are on the books for the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University football vs. Baylor.
West Virginia University football vs. Baylor. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

This time of year is usually when West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker is busy on the phones, making calls about future football games to fill out the non-conference portion of the schedule.

Tuesday morning, the WVU athletics department announced that several games are officially scheduled, spanning from 2026-31.

- September 12th, 2026: WVU will host UT Martin for the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

- September 9th, 2028: Youngstown State will make its third trip to Morgantown since 2018.

- September 16th, 2028: Game one vs. Akron.

- August 31st, 2030: Rhode Island will replace St. Francis (PA) and will visit Morgantown.

- September 14th, 2030: Game two vs. Akron.

- August 30th, 2031: WVU will host VMI once again. The Keydets are already on the slate for the 2027 season.

Future non-conference schedules by year

2026

9/5 vs. Alabama

9/12 vs. UT Martin

9/19 vs. Virginia (Charlotte, NC)

2027

9/4 at Alabama

9/11 vs. VMI

9/18 vs. Ohio

2028

9/2 vs. Tennessee (Charlotte, NC)

9/9 vs. Youngstown State

9/16 vs. Akron

2029

9/1 vs. Ohio

9/8 at Pitt

9/15 vs. Robert Morris

2030

8/31 vs. Rhode Island

9/7 vs. Pitt

9/14 vs. Akron

2031

8/30 vs. VMI

9/6 at Pitt

2032

9/4 vs. Virginia (Charlotte, NC)

9/11 vs. Pitt

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Yikes! Phil Steele Predicts West Virginia as Big 12's Worst Team in 2025

Future Star in the Making? West Virginia Adds Talented Transfer Matt Ineich

West Virginia Adds FIU Transfer Owen Puk to Bolster 2026 Pitching Staff

West Virginia Has a Legit Shot to Snag the Nation’s Top Punter in 2026 Class

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football