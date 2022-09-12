Skip to main content

Shane Lyons Issues Statement on the WVU Football Program

West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons responds to the Mountaineers 0-2 start

On Monday, West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons gave a response to the Associated Press on the current state of the WVU football program after the Mountaineers dropped a 55-42 decision to Kansas on Saturday and falling to 0-2 on the season.

“I know and deeply care that our fans are frustrated with the start of the football season, but so are our coaches and student-athletes, who have busted their tails getting ready for the year,” said Lyons. “As athletics director, I am as disappointed as the fans, but I see how much our coaches and players care and want to win and make our fans proud.”

“Everyone involved knows that the on-field results have not met expectations and absolutely no one is satisfied,” added Lyons. “There are 10 games left in the season and the focus is still on getting the results that we all expect."

West Virginia hosts FCS opponent Towson Saturday at Mountaineer Field with kickoff set for 1:00 pm

