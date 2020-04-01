MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Mountaineer Events
Football
Basketball

Shane Lyons Optimistic Student-Athletes Will Have Summer Workouts

Christopher Hall

Morgantown, WV - West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons met with the media Wednesday morning via the Zoom app. Lyons addressed many topics, however, much like his interview with Tony Caridi Tuesday evening, there isn’t much to go off of other than what we already know.

Lyons does feel optimistic student-athletes will participate in summer workouts and better yet, that football season will start on time and that’s the plan they’re currently working on at this time. Of course, that can all change and what has been stated before by many officials across the landscape is everything is essentially on the table but for now, it's one step at a time.

So, the athletic department is operating on the basis that student-athletes will be going through summer conditioning to prepare for the upcoming season. There is no set date in mind but currently, the Big 12 has suspended activities through May 31st.

The devil is always in the details and there is plenty to go over but until the COVID-19 starts to subside, it’s a waiting game. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments (2)
Schuyler Callihan
Schuyler Callihan

Editor

Seems as if the Power Five will operate on the same timeline. Good sign though that Lyons seems optimistic that football will start on time.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Mountaineer Maven All-Time WVU Basketball Draft

Members of our staff put together their all-time WVU hoops team

Schuyler Callihan

by

Ironmoose75

WVU Basketball Needed Gabe Osabuohien and He Delivered

Arkansas transfer graded out as one of the team's most important pieces

Daniel Woods

by

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Jarret Doege Gives Sneak Peak of Offseason Workout

The Mountaineer quarterback is putting in some work!

Schuyler Callihan

by

Schuyler Callihan

Noah Adams Named Big 12 Wrestler of the Year

First Mountaineer ever to receive the award

Daniel Woods

by

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Makes Top 8 for Radford Grad Transfer

Bob Huggins looks to add to his 2020-21 roster with veteran player

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Offers Top In-State Sophomore

Isaac McKneely is on the Mountaineers' radar

Daniel Woods

Potential Transfer Targets For WVU Basketball

Mountaineers looking to add through transfer market

Daniel Woods

by

M-townJoe

RECRUITING MAILBAG: Send in your questions surrounding football and…

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Rewind: West Virginia vs Alabama 2014

Recapping the wild 2014 Chick Fil-A Kickoff Game

John Pentol

Kenny Robinson Projected as a First Round Pick by Pro Football Focus

Could the former Mountaineer become the first XFL player to be drafted into the NFL?

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe