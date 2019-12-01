Shea Campbell goes out on Top

Shea Campbell donned the old gold and blue one last time for the Mountaineers on Saturday. The Morgantown, West Virginia native recorded eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack on Saturday, leading a West Virginia defense that held the TCU Horned Frog offense scoreless in the second half.

“In the locker room during halftime, you know, we did get a feel for them, we knew what they were going to do,” said Campbell. “Coach Vic gave us the game plan and he was fired up and it just kind of sparked anybody.”

West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege threw three interceptions in the game. Two of them came in the first half on deep balls that were more like punts, but the third was at midfield early in the second half. Campbell helped apply pressure on TCU QB Max Duggan on second-and-10 before holding the Horned Frogs to a punt, keeping TCU off the board on all three turnovers.

“We always talk about points off turnovers, you look at it - they didn’t score, that’s critical,” said Campbell. That’s probably why we won the game. I know we held them on defense to 10-points. I mean, that’s a testament to that locker room right now.”

West Virginia scored 10 points off of TCU turnovers.

After TCU’s scoring drive to begin the second quarter, the Mountaineer defense didn’t allow the Horned Frog offense to cross the 50-yard line.

Shea Campbell had a drive-killing sack midway through the fourth quarter. TCU was working its way deep out of their own territory and was putting a drive together. Then on second-and-seven, Campbell got to Duggan after he was flushed out of the pocket that set up a third-and-long. Subsequently, TCU was forced to punt.

The defense left it all on the field to assure a 20-17 win in the season finale. These seniors may not get the accolades in the future, but they left a strong foundation for Neal Brown and his staff.

“We were playing for us seniors, we're playing for the old guy,” said Campbell. “We were playing for next year and we wanted to send everybody out on a good note. Us as a team, we’re so tight-knit. It’s unfortunate the season went like this, but this is probably the closest team I’ve been a part of, and everybody is friends with everybody. We all wanted to play well for each other, and we all wanted to win.”

“It’s bittersweet,” Campbell said on his final game as a Mountaineer. “I know yesterday before we got onto the plane I was sitting at my locker and I was really like, ‘oh my, alright, this is it.’ I didn’t want it to hit me like that before practice and before the game but walking off the field and just knowing that I did everything I could’ve every time I stepped onto the field and I gave everything I could’ve to this program. And to come off the field with a win means a lot to me.”