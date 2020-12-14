Should Garrett Greene Have a Larger Role if WVU Reaches a Bowl Game?

The final game of the 2020 regular season vs Oklahoma was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Mountaineers' program. Although the season has come to an end, there is still hope that West Virginia will play in a bowl game this winter.

Should the Mountaineers appear in a bowl, don't be too surprised to see Neal Brown play some guys in larger roles than we are used to seeing. Specifically, at quarterback with true freshman Garrett Greene.

In the 42-6 blowout loss to Iowa State, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown inserted Greene in for just one play that resulted in a 7-yard rush. Although it was an extremely small sample size, Brown came away from the game wishing he would have put Greene in for a few more plays to help provide some sort of a spark offensively.

"In retrospect probably should have used him a little bit more just trying to get some confidence in our offensive unit as we finished the game there on Saturday. We're excited about him. He's a guy that has a bright future here."

So.....should Greene play a bigger role in the bowl game?

In my opinion, I think it's a no-brainer. Continue to use Doege as the starting quarterback and continue to let him run the offense, but also have a package or two for Greene to come in and add a different dimension with his legs. I will say, the one common misconception about Greene is that he is a run-first quarterback. The same misconception is made for every single dual-threat quarterback. Greene can sling the ball as well and if the Mountaineers do set aside a specific package for him, it should also involve some RPO's and quick underneath throws.

With not having a full 12-game schedule and not having much of an offseason this past year, Greene was not able to be pick up everything as fast as the coaching staff would have liked. This isn't just for Greene but for every freshman and newcomer that was impacted by not having a normal offseason/fall camp.

If the coaching staff truly believe Greene is the future of the program, it wouldn't hurt to give him some live, in-game reps against what would likely be another Power Five opponent. Giving him a handful of passes vs Eastern Kentucky and one run vs Iowa State isn't enough for him to "get his feet wet".

Caleb Saunders - WVU Football

I understand the fascination with wanting to name Greene the full-time starter but let's be honest here, we haven't seen enough to even know if he can be the starting quarterback of the future. In addition to that, Jarret Doege is experienced and has done a really good job of protecting the football. That's why leaving Doege in the starting role is the right thing to do and in the meantime, you give valuable reps to Greene.

Neal Brown will do everything he can to win the bowl game because that is what's most important, but I would imagine that with some extra practice time he will find a larger role for Greene to help provide the offense with that much-needed spark.

West Virginia should find out within the next week if they will be playing in a bowl this season. At 5-4, they should be appealing to several bowls, but it'll depend on how many bowls will still hold their games in the midst of the surging COVID-19 cases across the country.

