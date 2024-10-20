Smith and the Seahawks get back in the Win Column
The Seattle Seahawks ended their three-game losing streak with a 34- 14 win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon to move to 4-3 on the season.
Quarterback Geno Smith threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 18-28 passing, including completing 10 consecutive passes in the first half.
The former West Virginia University star put the Seahawks up 10 after leading the Seahawks’ two-minute offense down the field for a touchdown in less than a minute. Smith went 5-6 for 78 yards and was capped off with a 31-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf, taking a 17-7 lead into halftime.
After the Falcons drove 79 yards for a touchdown to open the second half, an unphased Geno Smith answered with his second touchdown pass of the day, finding running back Kenneth Walker for the 17-yard touchdown pass, capping off a nine-play 63-yard drive and extending the lead back to 10, 24-14.
The Seahawk defense took control of the game in the second half, with a pair of interceptions and highlighted by a strip sack from Mafre and scooped up by Hall and returned 64 yards for the touchdown.
Smith leads the NFL with 1,985 passing yards.
Smith and the Seahawks are back in action next week as Seattle hosts the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast locally on Fox.
