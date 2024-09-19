Son of WVU Legend Listed Among Sports Illustrated's Rising Sports Stars
Chris Henry Jr. is one of the best wide receivers in the class of 2026 and is expected to be one of the top players in all of college football early in his career at Ohio State.
The son of the late Chris Henry Sr. was featured in Sports Illustrated's 2024 Rising Sports Stars article earlier this week.
"The son of late Bengals WR Chris Henry, the 17-year-old committed to Ohio State as the top wideout of the 2026 class. Henry, who was raised by Pacman Jones, trains in California with another of his father’s former teammates, T.J. Houshmandzadeh."
Henry, a consensus five-star recruit, and the No. 3 player in 247 Sports' recruiting rankings, took a visit to West Virginia in April of 2022 and camped there the following month. His recruitment with WVU pretty much ended right there as he started earning other Power Four offers left and right, many of which were from the top programs in college football. Henry chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, UCLA, and USC, just to name a few.
Henry Sr. spent two seasons with the Mountaineers (2003-04) and recorded 93 receptions for 1,878 yards and 22 touchdowns.
