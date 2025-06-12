Mountaineers Now

Source: Class of 2026 West Virginia Signee to Enroll at Another School

One Mountaineer signee won't end up in Morgantown.

West Virginia class of 2026 cornerback signee Tyrell Russell (5'11", 175) will not be playing his college ball at WVU, his high school coach Stephen Ayers tells West Virginia On SI.

"Grateful Toledo accepted him cause it was in late April when they told him," Ayers said. "He is fine with it and will be ok. Our main goal for these kids is to have an opportunity to play and get an education."

Due to the expected roster limits that head coach Rich Rodriguez has been publicly frustrated about, the coaching staff made the decision to pull his scholarship spot back in April. Russell will instead enroll at Toledo, the program he initially committed to before flipping to West Virginia a week before signing day.

Akron, Marshall, Nebraska, and a few others had interest in the Beechcroft HS (Columbus, OH) product. This past season, he recorded 16 tackles and one interception, including a pick-six. As a junior, he tallied 42 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries and was a second-team all-state selection.

West Virginia's updated cornerback room: Michael Coats Jr., Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs, Derek Carter, Devonte Golden-Nelson, Jason Chambers, Nick Taylor, Tyrence Crutcher, Keyshawn Robinson, Jayden Bell.

