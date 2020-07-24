Source: Coaching Staff Shuffling Responsibilities

Over the last few days, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has had to shuffle up some things on the defensive side of the ball since Vic Koenning's departure.

Earlier this week, a source told Mountaineer Maven that defensive line coach Jordan Lesley is "expected" to be the team's new defensive coordinator. With Lesley likely assuming that role, much of the staff will be shuffling up responsibilities, per source.

"I haven't been able to confirm anything as of this morning, but it would appear that Dontae Wright will be moving from linebackers to safeties, Jahmile Addae will remain with the corners, but will oversee the secondary and Jeff Koonz could be moving to bandits, but that's unclear as of right now. With all of this moving around, it seems more and more likely that Jeff [Casteel] returns to a coaching role."

When asked if there was an update on Lesley being named defensive coordinator, we received the following response: "No idea when it will happen. Even with the shuffling, he is still in charge of everything. I do know that."



What do you think about the potential shuffling of the WVU coaching staff? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.