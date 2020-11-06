Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 10

The Sports Illustrated Big 12 publishers will release a fresh set of power rankings each week.

Here's a quick glance around the league from this past weekend:

West Virginia 37, No. 16 Kansas State 10

Kansas State freshman QB Will Howard had a rough outing throwing three interceptions against the nation's top defense. They were held to just 225 yards of total offense, including just 73 yards in the entire 2nd half. The Mountaineers clearly dominated all three sides of the football in the blowout victory.

No. 23 Iowa State 55, Kansas 22

This was to be expected. Kansas has no chance without Pooka Williams and that shell defense that Iowa State plays is hard for quarterbacks to beat. This was a case of the Cyclones just taking care of business.

TCU 33, Baylor 23

TCU jumped out to a 30-0 lead early and had all the makings of a complete blowout. Once again, Baylor battled back but fell just short. You have to like the fight Dave Aranda's bunch showed despite how ugly the first half was.

Texas 41, No. 6 Oklahoma State 34 (OT)

Oklahoma State had several opportunities to win this game. Turning the ball over fives times surely isn't going to help. This loss may have taken a hit to the Big 12's chances of making the College Football Playoff, but may have cooled Tom Herman's buns on the hot seat.....for now.

No. 24 Oklahoma 62, Texas Tech 28

Many figured this game would be a tad closer than the final outcome but it was over by halftime. Texas Tech couldn't stop shooting themselves in the foot with turnovers and Oklahoma just gashed them play after play on the offensive side. Too much talent for the Red Raiders to overcome as Oklahoma is starting to hit their stride.

Week 8 Power Rankings voted on by: (Schuyler Callihan, Chris Hall, John Hoover, Parker Thune, Robert Allen, Zachary Lancaster).

1. Oklahoma

2. Iowa State

3. Oklahoma State

4. Texas

5. West Virginia

6. Kansas State

7. TCU

8. Texas Tech

9. Baylor

10. Kansas

