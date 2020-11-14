Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 11

The Sports Illustrated Big 12 publishers will release a fresh set of power rankings each week.

Here's a quick glance around the league from this past weekend:

No. 22 Texas 17, West Virginia 13

West Virginia and Texas was a sneaky good game last week that came down to the very end. The Mountaineers had a couple of calls and one no-call not go their way, which could have played into the outcome of the game. Regardless, this was a good defensive battle and was arguably the game of the week in the Big 12. Texas keeps their Big 12 title hopes alive.

No. 19 Oklahoma 62, Kansas 9

Poor Kansas had no chance.

TCU 34, Texas Tech 18

This was a very low-scoring game at the half as TCU led just 10-3. The Horned Frogs' offense found its rhythm in the third quarter by putting up 17 points on the board to take a 27-10 lead heading into the fourth. TCU QB Max Duggan was terrific on the ground rushing for 153 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.

No. 14 Oklahoma State 20, Kansas State 18

The Cowboys got off to a poor start offensively and trailed 12-0 at half. The Wildcats had the game right where they wanted but got outscored in the third quarter 13-0. The play of the game came from a scoop and score by Jason Taylor II who ran it back 85 yards for the touchdown, which would be the game-winning touchdown for Oklahoma State.

No. 17 Iowa State 38, Baylor 31

Iowa State QB Brock Purdy had an awful first half throwing three interceptions. He put his team in several bad spots, which was the result of the Cyclones trailing 21-10 at the half. Thanks to running back Breece Hall, Iowa State put up 21 in the third and would go on to win by a score. Hall finished the day with 133 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Week 8 Power Rankings voted on by: (Schuyler Callihan, Chris Hall, John Hoover, Parker Thune, Robert Allen, Zachary Lancaster).

1. Oklahoma

2. Iowa State

3. Oklahoma State

4. Texas

5. West Virginia

6. Kansas State

7. TCU

T8. Texas Tech

T8. Baylor

10. Kansas

