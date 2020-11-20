Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 12

The Sports Illustrated Big 12 publishers will release a fresh set of power rankings each week.

Here's a quick glance around the league from this past weekend:

West Virginia 24, TCU 6

It was pure dominance once again for the Mountaineers who remain a perfect 5-0 at home in 2020. The TCU offense was held out of the end zone the entire game and QB Max Duggan could not get anything going, finishing just 16/29 passing for 161 yards and one interception. West Virginia running back Leddie Brown ran for 156 yards on the day and probably could have had more if he was at 100% health.

Texas Tech 24, Baylor 23

Baylor QB Charlie Brewer ran in an eight yard touchdown early in the third quarter to put the Bears up 20-6. Following that touchdown, Baylor would only score three more points and allowed the Red Raiders to pull off the comeback with a game-winning field goal at the buzzer from Jonathan Garibay. Garibay hit two field goals in the final 4:41 of the game.

Week 8 Power Rankings voted on by: (Schuyler Callihan, Chris Hall, John Hoover, Parker Thune, Robert Allen, Zachary Lancaster).

1. Oklahoma

2. Iowa State

3. Oklahoma State

4. Texas

5. West Virginia

6. Kansas State

7. TCU

8. Texas Tech

9. Baylor

10. Kansas

