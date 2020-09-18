SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 3

Schuyler Callihan

The Sports Illustrated Big 12 publisher will release a fresh set of power rankings each Wednesday, but this week we're going on Friday. 

Here's a quick glance around the league from this past weekend:

West Virginia 56, Eastern Kentucky 10

Louisiana 31, Iowa State 14

Arkansas State 35, Kansas State 31

Oklahoma 48, Missouri State 0

Texas 59, UTEP 3

Texas Tech 35, Houston Baptist 33

Coastal Carolina 38, Kansas 23

Did not play: Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU

Takeaways: It was a bad opening weekend for the Big 12 to say the least. The conference went 0-3 vs Sun Belt opponents and Texas Tech nearly fell to Houston Baptist. This could have something to do with players shaking off some rust, but regardless, it did not look good at all.

Power Rankings voted on by: (Schuyler Callihan, Chris Hall, John Hoover, Parker Thune, Robert Allen)

1. Oklahoma - 50

2. Texas - 44

3. Oklahoma State - 41

4. West Virginia - 35

5. Baylor - 25

5. TCU - 25

7. Iowa State - 20

8. Texas Tech - 16

9. Kansas State - 14

10. Kansas - 5

Do you think the Sports Illustrated Big 12 publishers got it right? If not, where do you disagree? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

