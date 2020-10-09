SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 6

Schuyler Callihan

The Sports Illustrated Big 12 publishers will release a fresh set of power rankings each week.

Here's a quick glance around the league from this past weekend:

West Virginia 27, Baylor 21 (2 OT)

It was arguably the ugliest game to watch in the country last week. Both offenses couldn't get anything going and both looked anemic at times. Despite the lack of scoring, the lsat eight minutes of the 4th quarter and overtime were interesting to watch. The Mountaineers picked up a much needed win. 

TCU 33, No. 9 Texas 31

Is Tom Herman on the verge of being back on the hot seat? The Longhorns nearly lost to Texas Tech in a shootout the week before and now fall to the Horned Frogs....again. Gary Patterson has had Texas' number as of late and I think this says more about the Longhorns than it does TCU.

No. 17 Oklahoma State 47, Kansas 7

Poor Kansas. They're just having a heck of a time getting back on track even with Les Miles. Speaking of which, Miles recently tested positive for COVID-19 according to the school. 

Kansas State 31, Texas Tech 21

Since losing to Arkansas State in the opening week, the Wildcats have looked impressive...really impressive. They knocked off Oklahoma in Norman last week and are now 2-0 in Big 12 play after defeating Texas Tech. Holding the Red Raiders' offense to just 21 points says a lot about their defense.

Iowa State 37, No. 18 Oklahoma 30

Anytime you play Iowa State in Ames, there's always a chance of an upset, but Oklahoma hadn't lost back-to-back games in seemingly forever. Well, that was until last Saturday. Now, the Sooners are going to have to essentially win out to make the Big 12 championship game. A third loss could really put them in a bind. 

Week 6 Power Rankings voted on by: (Schuyler Callihan, Chris Hall, John Hoover, Parker Thune, Robert Allen, Zachary Lancaster).

1. Oklahoma State

2. Iowa State

3. Kansas State

4. TCU

T5. Texas 

T5. Oklahoma

7. West Virginia

8. Baylor

9. Texas Tech 

10. Kansas

This week's matchups:

No. 22 Texas vs Oklahoma

Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State

Kansas State at TCU

