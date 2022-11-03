Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Iowa State

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: ISU -7

3-star play on West Virginia: The Mountaineers put up a good fight against TCU last week but ultimately fell short on homecoming weekend. Injuries are mounting for WVU but they still have the pieces to put points on the board and keep this game close. This is a good opportunity for Jordan Lesley's defense to fix some things against a team that averages just 21.6 points per game.

1-star play on the under: What?! Taking the under in a West Virginia game? Am I delusional? Maybe. Iowa State's offense hasn't posted more than 24 points in Big 12 play and have three games where they scored less than 14 (at Kansas 11; vs Kansas State 9; and vs Oklahoma 13). Oklahoma's defense is just as bad as West Virginia's and if they could only notch 13 on that unit, I wouldn't expect much more on WVU. Lean to the under.

My picks for the season

ATS: 4-4 (50%)

O/U: 7-1 (88%)

Overall: 11-5 (69%)

