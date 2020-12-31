Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Army

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -6.5

2-star play on West Virginia covering: Army presents several challenges to teams that don't see them on a regular basis or face teams like them. As difficult as Army's offense is to prepare for, I still think West Virginia has the upper edge because they can score at a much faster clip than the Black Knights. I expect Jarret Doege to have one of his better games and protect the football. If he does so, the Mountaineers should not only win this game but win by two scores. Not to mention, Neal Brown is a perfect 3-0 in bowl games as a head coach.

Over/Under: 41

2-star play on the over: Typically Army plays a lot of low-scoring games. By no means do I think this will be an offensive shootout, but I do see enough points being scored to get up and over the total. West Virginia's defense isn't going to completely shut down the option and attack and will give up a few scores and if Army can get to at least 17, I think the over cashes.

