Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Army

The Mountaineers are favored to win, but can they cover the spread?
Author:
Publish date:

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia -6.5

2-star play on West Virginia covering: Army presents several challenges to teams that don't see them on a regular basis or face teams like them. As difficult as Army's offense is to prepare for, I still think West Virginia has the upper edge because they can score at a much faster clip than the Black Knights. I expect Jarret Doege to have one of his better games and protect the football. If he does so, the Mountaineers should not only win this game but win by two scores. Not to mention, Neal Brown is a perfect 3-0 in bowl games as a head coach.

Over/Under: 41

2-star play on the over: Typically Army plays a lot of low-scoring games. By no means do I think this will be an offensive shootout, but I do see enough points being scored to get up and over the total. West Virginia's defense isn't going to completely shut down the option and attack and will give up a few scores and if Army can get to at least 17, I think the over cashes. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15090788_168388579_lowres
Football

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Army

USATSI_15016029_168388579_lowres
Football

Mountaineers Reveal Uniforms for Liberty Bowl

DALE SPARKS - KEDRIAN_JOHNSON_2_WVU_NU_12_29_20
Basketball

Huggins on Kedrian Johnson: "He Could Be a Really Good Guy for Us"

Oct 3, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tykee Smith (23) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass from Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) during the second overtime at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Darius Stills and Tykee Smith Selected FWAA Second Team All-Americans

Helmet
Football

WVU Linebacker Announces he will not Suit up for the Liberty Bowl

USATSI_14060639_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Bob Huggins Closing in on 300th Win at West Virginia

USATSI_15259586_168388579_lowres
Basketball

BREAKING: Isaiah Cottrell Out for the Season

USATSI_14132455_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Final ESPN Bracketology of December

DALE SPARKS - DEREK_CULVER_WVU_NU_12_29_20
Basketball

Huggins Wants More Consistency Following Win Over Northeastern