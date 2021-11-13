Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas State

    Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?
    Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Kansas State -6.5

    2-star play on West Virginia covering: Everyone is going to look at last week's offensive output from the Mountaineers and side with K-State this week. Not me. Oklahoma State's defense is on a whole different level. I think we see the offense that showed up against TCU and Iowa State with an efficient Jarret Doege. I don't get how K-State is laying this many points, so I'll gladly take the 6.5 and sprinkle some on the money line.

    Over/Under: 47

    1-star play on the under: Kansas State does a good job of creating some explosive plays in the passing game over the last three weeks but they haven't faced a secondary quite like West Virginia's. This seems like another game where points will be at a premium with the first to 20 winning the game. Lean under.

    My picks for the season

    ATS: 5-4 (55%)

    O/U: 4-5 (44%)

    Bonus Bets: 1-0 (100%)

    Overall: 10-9 (52%)

