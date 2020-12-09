Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma
Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.
Star ratings:
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Oklahoma -14
2 star play on West Virginia covering: Although I don't believe the Mountaineers will be able to pull out the win, I don't see them playing poorly in back-to-back weeks. Neal Brown knows how to get his team to respond and is 3-0 after a loss. West Virginia is also a perfect 5-0 at home and with it being senior day, you know these guys are going to give it their all. Oklahoma had some troubles last week with Baylor which are a bit concerning. I don't think Oklahoma will have trouble winning the game, but covering a two touchdown spread is going to be difficult.
Over/Under: 56.5
2 star play on the over: The West Virginia defense looked a bit off kilter last week and stopping Oklahoma isn't going to be any easier. The total has cashed in the last six games when these two get together and I see it happening a seventh straight time this Saturday. I've got Oklahoma winning 35-23, putting the total at 58.
