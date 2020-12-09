Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma

The Mountaineers are the underdog, but can they cover the spread?
Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Oklahoma -14

2 star play on West Virginia covering: Although I don't believe the Mountaineers will be able to pull out the win, I don't see them playing poorly in back-to-back weeks. Neal Brown knows how to get his team to respond and is 3-0 after a loss. West Virginia is also a perfect 5-0 at home and with it being senior day, you know these guys are going to give it their all. Oklahoma had some troubles last week with Baylor which are a bit concerning. I don't think Oklahoma will have trouble winning the game, but covering a two touchdown spread is going to be difficult.

Over/Under: 56.5

2 star play on the over: The West Virginia defense looked a bit off kilter last week and stopping Oklahoma isn't going to be any easier. The total has cashed in the last six games when these two get together and I see it happening a seventh straight time this Saturday. I've got Oklahoma winning 35-23, putting the total at 58.

