Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

    Can the Mountaineers do more than just cover the spread?
    Author:

    Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    Read More

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Oklahoma State -3.5

    2-star play on Oklahoma State covering: West Virginia's two-game winning streak has folks believing the Mountaineers can finish the season strong. Although I am bought into that narrative, I don't see WVU coming out on top in this one. Oklahoma State has played in several close games all year long and has found ways to win, even on the road. I'll take the Pokes in this spot. 

    Over/Under: 49

    2-star play on the under: These two defenses combine to allow 40.9 points per game, yet the total sits a shade under 50. As active as these two units are, I don't see either offense getting into much of a rhythm. This is going to be a low-scoring affair. Take the under.

    My picks for the season

    ATS: 4-4 (50%)

    O/U: 3-5 (37%)

    Bonus Bets: 1-0 (100%)

    Overall: 8-9 (47%)

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17058380_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

    38 seconds ago
    uniforms
    Football

    WVU Releases Uniform Combo vs Oklahoma State

    15 hours ago
    Untitled design (19)
    Football

    WATCH: West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Preview + Prediction

    15 hours ago
    Baseball Field
    Baseball

    WVU Baseball Releases Big 12 Schedule

    18 hours ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers place kicker Casey Legg (48) kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    Casey Legg Named Lou Groza Award Finalist

    19 hours ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown checks the replay screen during the first half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium.
    WVU Football

    Neal Brown & WVU Finding Success Since Bye Week

    20 hours ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers players celebrate with fans after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    West Virginia Bowl Projections for Week 10

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16921870_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Around the Big 12 - Week 10 Preview + Predictions

    21 hours ago