Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Oklahoma State

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Oklahoma State -3.5

2-star play on Oklahoma State covering: West Virginia's two-game winning streak has folks believing the Mountaineers can finish the season strong. Although I am bought into that narrative, I don't see WVU coming out on top in this one. Oklahoma State has played in several close games all year long and has found ways to win, even on the road. I'll take the Pokes in this spot.

Over/Under: 49

2-star play on the under: These two defenses combine to allow 40.9 points per game, yet the total sits a shade under 50. As active as these two units are, I don't see either offense getting into much of a rhythm. This is going to be a low-scoring affair. Take the under.

My picks for the season

ATS: 4-4 (50%)

O/U: 3-5 (37%)

Bonus Bets: 1-0 (100%)

Overall: 8-9 (47%)

