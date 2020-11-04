Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas

Each Wednesday, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia +7

1 Star play on West Virginia covering: Texas is coming off of a very impressive win over No. 6 Oklahoma State in what could be the win that gets them back into the conversation for the Big 12 championship. Sam Ehlinger is a dynamic playmaker and despite how good West Virginia's defense is, he's going to find ways to move the ball and find the end zone. With that said, I think my main concern comes from the Mountaineer offense, which hasn't been consistent on a week to week basis and it makes me unsure that they can match score for score on the road. I think the Mountaineers cover, but it's not something I'm extremely confident in especially since I've been in a bit of a losing streak against the spread.

Over/Under: 55

4 star play on the over: We've been hitting these week after week and are 6-0 on the total for the season. I really like the over here especially with it being at 55. I thought the total would come in somewhere around 58-58.5. This has typically been a fairly high scoring affair when these two meet in Austin and this game has a similar feel to it. I've got Texas winning, West Virginia covering, and the total going over by five points.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.