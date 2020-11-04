SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas

Schuyler Callihan

Each Wednesday, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: West Virginia +7

1 Star play on West Virginia covering: Texas is coming off of a very impressive win over No. 6 Oklahoma State in what could be the win that gets them back into the conversation for the Big 12 championship. Sam Ehlinger is a dynamic playmaker and despite how good West Virginia's defense is, he's going to find ways to move the ball and find the end zone. With that said, I think my main concern comes from the Mountaineer offense, which hasn't been consistent on a week to week basis and it makes me unsure that they can match score for score on the road. I think the Mountaineers cover, but it's not something I'm extremely confident in especially since I've been in a bit of a losing streak against the spread. 

Over/Under: 55

4 star play on the over: We've been hitting these week after week and are 6-0 on the total for the season. I really like the over here especially with it being at 55. I thought the total would come in somewhere around 58-58.5. This has typically been a fairly high scoring affair when these two meet in Austin and this game has a similar feel to it. I've got Texas winning, West Virginia covering, and the total going over by five points.

