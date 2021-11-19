Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas

    Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?
    Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: West Virginia -2.5

    1-star play on Texas covering: If you are a regular bettor, this is the one game of the college football weekend that you just want to completely stay away from. There's no telling how this one is going to turn out. I see two teams that have performed well under their preseason expectations playing in a meaningless game in November. Sure, the winner will still have a chance to make a bowl but how many actually care at this point in the season? I would pass on this but if you really want to bet it, just take the points and hope for the best.

    Over/Under: 56.5

    1-star play on the under: I know what you're thinking. Texas gave up 57 last week to Kansas which has a lot of people looking at the over. Once again, I don't have much confidence in how this one will pan out but I set this total at 54 earlier in the week. West Virginia's defense is much better than that of Kansas and I don't want to back an over with this Mountaineer offense. Lean under. 

    My picks for the season

    ATS: 5-5 (50%)

    O/U: 4-6 (40%)

    Bonus Bets: 1-0 (100%)

    Overall: 10-11 (47%)

