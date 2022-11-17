Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas State

Can the Mountaineers cover the spread?

Each week, we will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of West Virginia games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Kansas State -7.5

4-star play on West Virginia: Although Neal Brown has not revealed who will start at quarterback, I'm confident that the Mountaineers will compete in this game and perhaps win it. WVU has played much better at home as evidenced in last week's win over Oklahoma. It's senior day and although it doesn't really seem like it, the West Virginia defense has played much better over the last few weeks. I'll take the points.

Over/Under: 54.5

1-star play on the under: As I just mentioned, West Virginia's defense is playing much better than what it was a few weeks ago. Mix that in with possibly a couple of backup quarterbacks starting and we have ourselves an under. We hit the first eight totals on the season but have dropped two straight. Time to get back on the right side of things. Lean to the under.

My picks for the season

ATS: 4-6 (40%)

O/U: 8-2 (80%)

Overall: 12-8 (60%)

