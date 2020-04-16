Start One, Bench One, Cut One: WVU RB's Edition

Today at Mountaineer Maven, we are bringing you a new series entitled "Start One, Bench One, Cut One" which will force Mountaineer fans to make some very tough decisions. Today, we switch over to the running back position. So, before we hear from you, let's dive in on my picks. You must start, bench, and cut each of the following players: Noel Devine, Steve Slaton, Avon Cobourne.

Start: Avon Cobourne

It may a surprise to the younger portion of the fan base, but I'm going with Avon Cobourne as my starter. He's the school's all-time leading rusher with 5,039 yards and also rushed for 43 touchdowns. During the first three years of his career in Morgantown the team struggled big time, but he was the team's main weapon offensively all three seasons. In fact, if it weren't for him, those records could have been even worse. His senior year was Rich Rodriguez's first winning season as the head coach and Cobourne had a lot to do with it. He rushed for 1,710 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2002.

Bench: Steve Slaton

Slaton is the school's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns (50) and was one of the most dynamic backs in the country during his three year career in Morgantown. He helped form the best backfield in the nation and eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark three straight seasons. In 2006, Slaton was darn near unstoppable as he rushed for 1,744 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 7.0 yards per carry. SEVEN.

Cut: Noel Devine

Talk about lightning speed? This guy had it. Devine had major expectations coming to West Virginia as one of the highest rated recruits to enter the Mountaineer program. With what fans had seen already from Steve Slaton, the hype was through the roof for Devine and he did not disappoint. You could make an argument for any of these three to be the starter and you couldn't possibly be wrong. Devine's impact was felt, but it's hard pitting him up against arguably the two greatest backs in school history.

