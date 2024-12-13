Stedman Bailey Gives His Seal of Approval on the Rich Rodriguez Hire
Stedman Bailey is one of the best wide receivers in the history of West Virginia football and it's a damn shame he wasn't awarded the Biletnikoff Award in 2012. I mean, come on. The guy had 25 touchdown receptions in a season. TWENTY-FIVE. That's 11 more than the guy who won the award, Marquis Lee of USC.
Alright, enough of my rant.
Bailey is one of many former Mountaineers who put their stamp of approval on the hiring of Rich Rodriguez as West Virginia's next head coach. He sent out a tweet early Friday morning saying, "Can't wait to go meet Coach Rich Rod. Coming out of high school, I wanted to be a part of that culture badly."
Bailey began his career at West Virginia with Bill Stewart as the head coach and then put up huge numbers in Dana Holgorsen's offense. Bailey left Morgantown with 210 receptions for 3,218 yards and 41 touchdowns. He's currently second in program history in receiving yards and is the all-time leader in touchdown receptions. With the Air Raid now officially a thing of the past, that record may stay in place for the foreseeable future.
