Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Tacorey Turner in 2020

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2020 season, we take an in-depth look at each player on the Mountaineer roster. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, so today we turn to cornerback Tacorey Turner.

Tacorey Turner was one of Neal Brown's very first pickups as the head coach of West Virginia. He, alongside a couple of others, was the only one that committed to Brown and his staff in the 2019 recruiting class.

With the Mountaineers having two veteran corners in 2019, the coaching staff elected to redshirt Turner, which in all likelihood was the best decision for him. Turning the page to 2020, Turner will have the opportunity to compete for playing time as only six other corners are on scholarship and only Nicktroy Fortune has seen the field (Tae Mayo played seldomly).

At 6'2", 204 lbs, Turner is easily the biggest corner on the Mountaineers' roster. This could help him in terms of playing time when West Virginia needs a bigger corner to cover some of the Big 12's biggest receivers and red zone threats.

Stellar

For Turner, a stellar season entails not only seeing playing time but potentially earning a starting spot. Yes, I know he's a redshirt freshman, but I mean, starting at corner in the Big 12 as a redshirt freshman is pretty stellar.

Standard

A standard season sees Turner as a rotational corner that can come in handy in certain defensive packages and substitutions. He will struggle to an extent but will show flashes on the player he can eventually become. To keep it short, he will look like a redshirt freshman.

Subpar

Although there are not many corners with experience on the Mountaineers' roster, Turner has to earn his playing time. If he loses out to the other five (not including Fortune) and stumbles down the depth chart, it would be a subpar season. Turner needs to be in the mix as the fourth or fifth option at corner, not the last.

Previous Players

No. 1 - T.J. Simmons

No. 2 - Jarret Doege

No. 3 - Trent Jackson

No. 4 - Leddie Brown

No. 5 - Dreshun Miller

No. 10 - Dylan Tonkery

No. 11 - Nicktroy Fortune

No. 12 - Austin Kendall

No. 12 - Taijh Alston

No. 13 - Sam James

No. 13 - Jeffery Pooler

No. 14 - Malachi Ruffin

No. 15 - Kerry Martin Jr.

No. 16 - Winston Wright Jr.

No. 17 - Freddie Brown

No. 17 - Exree Loe

No. 18 - Charlie Benton

No. 18 - Sean Ryan

No. 19 - Noah Guzman

No. 19 - Ali Jennings

No. 20 - Alec Sinkfield

No. 20 - Tae Mayo

No. 22 - Jake Long

No. 23 - Tykee Smith

No. 24 - Tony Mathis

No. 25 - Osman Kamara

What kind of season are you expecting for Tacorey Turner in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.