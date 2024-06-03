Steve Slaton, Two Other Mountaineers Featured on CFB Hall of Fame Ballot
The National Football Foundation revealed the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot on Monday, a list that features three West Virginia Mountaineers.
RB Steve Slaton
Slaton makes his debut on the ballot. He spent three years in Morgantown, helping form one of the most electrifying backfields in all of college football alongside QB Pat White. In 36 career games at WVU, Slaton rushed for 3,923 yards and 50 touchdowns. He ranks fifth in program history in rushing yards and sits on top in rushing touchdowns.
DB Aaron Beasley
Beasley played for the Mountaineers from 1992-95 and recorded 143 tackles and 19 interceptions. He was a two-time All-Big East selection and was named a consensus All-American following the '94 season where he set the school record for interceptions in a single season (10) to go along with 57 tackles.
Head Coach Jim Carlen
Carlen's head coaching career began at West Virginia in 1966. In four years on the job, he led the Mountaineers to a 25-13-3 record, including a 10-1 campaign in 1969 which ended in a Peach Bowl victory over South Carolina. He took the Texas Tech job in 1970 and compiled a 37-20 record in five years there before spending seven years as the head man at South Carolina. He had a career record of 107-69-6, good for a .604 win percentage.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
RB Deandre Desinor Commits to West Virginia
First Look at WVU in EA Sports' College Football 25
Contenders or Pretenders? Breaking Down the Big 12 Into Tiers