Stills Chases and Makes History

The West Virginia football program has a new record holder. Dante Stills is the all-time leader for tackles for a loss with 48.5. The Fairmont, WV native hit the mark on Saturday after reading the screen from TCU quarterback Max Duggan.

“I was going inside, then I realized ‘wait, I’m not getting touched,’ and then I actually almost stumbled but then I regained my feet and then I noticed the ball was in the air and so then I just tried to tackle him.”

When your name is etched in the record books, you pass legends along the way. He moved by Julian Miller and former teammate and current Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr last season with his 15 TFL’s, before passing Grant Wiley on Saturday.

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills celebrates a tackle against NC State in 2019. Doug Johnson - Sports Illustrated: FanNation - Mountaineers Now

“It means everything. Those guys were great players and put everything they had into this program and it’s just an honor and I’m blessed to be able to do it here at home,” said Stills.

Stills produced 28.5 tackles for a loss in his first three seasons, 20 stops behind the line from the record but said the renovations at the stadium brought it to his attention.

“I didn’t know how far I was until this whole place was redone,” he said. “I didn’t even know what the record was until they put it up two years ago, so then I started chasing it, then I realized I have a chance. It’s a great feeling but I’d trade it for the win any day.”

He registered at least one tackle for a loss in 10 of his 13 appearances last season, but has not had the same success this season, recording five TFL’s through eight games, but his impact is still felt on the field.

“His time here is really just the growth in him from a young player to an old player and how he plays the game,” said WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley. “I never look at stats when it comes to that, I look at how you play the position you’re being asked to play, and so, Dante has played more complete games this season as an interior defensive lineman and some on the edge, which he’s good at both.”

WVU D-lineman Dante Stills. Julia Mellett - Sports Illustrated: FanNation - Mountaineers Now

“Dante’s going to be a pro. He’s a pro player, he has a pro skillset obviously,” added Lesley. Also noting Stills’ attention to detail will give him a shot at the NFL.

“Really him as kid and a player is just the growth over the last four years, something we’ve always talked about, playing within his fundamentals and his scheme and then obviously using his size and athleticism his power his speed when he has such a unique combination of all of those things, that’s what’s going to give him an opportunity at the next level.”

Despite Stills’ success, he’s eager to create separation on the all-time TFL list, hitting his jersey number 55 for his career total is intriguing but at the end of the day, it’s continuing to grow.

“I still feel like I can still improve on so much of my game. I still feel like I need to do more for the team," he said.

Stills will look to add to his total Saturday as the Mountaineers head west to Ames, IA to square off against the Iowa State Cyclones at 3:30 p.m. EST.

