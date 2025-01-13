MAILBAG: Strength of Transfer Class, Portal Strategy, GM Dynamic, Future Departures + More
If you want to participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X @Callihan_ or wait for my tweet asking for questions on Saturday evening.
From @DAllen5WV:
Q: As of right now, which player pickup, in your opinion, from the portal could be the most impactful?
A: Ooh, that's hard singling out just one, but I'll go with Nevada cornerback transfer Michael Coats Jr. He can shut down half of the field, and that's something WVU really hasn't had in a long time. Sure, Beanie Bishop was good, but he was mostly a zone coverage guy. Coats can go mano a mano, which takes it up a notch.
From @Wvufan1205:
Q: I love the players we've gotten thru the portal but should we be getting more underclassmen?
A: I would say in most years, yes. But to win immediately, in my opinion, you need guys with experience and who are going to do everything they can to be on a winner in their last go around. Having this many veteran guys means once the schemes are installed, there shouldn't be as much time wasted on the fundamentals, allowing the staff to focus on the development of the young guys they do have.
From @EERSBeers:
Q: What are a few things you want to see in our first two games from the offense and defense?
A: Offensively, wide receivers winning one-on-one matchups. That was a big weakness under Neal Brown, and with virtually a whole new room, many of which are making the jump up a level, it'll be interesting to see if this is still an issue. And then, of course, you'd like to have your quarterback situation figured out as well. Defensively, well, to be honest, the bar is pretty low after this season's debacle, so just playing competitively is a step in the right direction. But more specifically, I'd say creating turnovers. They struggled mightily to do that this season and, really, in Neal's entire tenure. That has to change if you're going to be a contender in this league.
From @letsgomtnrs:
Q: What's the over-under on WVU players entering the portal after they endure RR's spring practices?
A: Haha, good question. I don't think it will be as high as you would think. Most of these guys are going to be ones that he and his staff hand-picked out of the portal, so they have a pretty good idea as to what they're getting themselves into. More than a handful will trickle in during the spring window, but I believe it will be more about where they sit on the depth chart or how they fit scheme-wise rather than not liking Rich Rod's practices or coaching.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: Out of every guy we’ve gotten from the portal so far, who’s your early favorite and why? I know you’re gonna say you like them all, but I’m curious.
A: I have a soft spot for Fred Perry, the former Jacksonville State safety transfer. I've heard a lot about him way before Rich Rod got the job and before the job even came open. I have some connections to that staff that was with Rich at Jax State, and they spoke glowingly of him. The first time I saw him play, I understood why. He plays with his hair on fire. He goes 100%, 100% of the time, and plays with some swagger to him. He's not afraid to make a play and then let you know about it. I believe he'll be a fan-favorite.
From @timbaker55:
Q: Does anyone collect the analytic stat Line Yards for WVU? Interested in seeing how the '24 line stacked up against others and what the '25 line can accomplish.
A: I tried to find it on Sports Info Solutions but didn't have any luck. I'm sure it's on there somewhere. I'll try to do some more digging and see what I can find. The 2024 line was probably in the top 50 if I had to guess, but that 2023 unit may have been top 15. Just a hunch.
From @oldgoldandbrew:
Q: How much of football's recent woes do we place on Drew Fabianich, and what do we know about talent evaluation and roster management for the future?
A: A small fraction. Yes, he helped identify players in the portal and so forth, but at the end of the day, it's still Neal Brown's call. It's a much different dynamic with a general manager at the college level than one would think. It's not the same operation as the NFL, where the GM makes all of the moves and technically has the final say. There may be a few places where the GM has that power, but it's very unlikely. There were players brought in that Fabianich may have disagreed with bringing on and may have pushed for others who didn't get a spot. I'm not putting this all on Neal Brown, but at the end of the day, it does fall on his shoulders.
From @WVU_Sports_Fan:
Q: With the Robby Martin commit, where do you see the offensive line? Do we still need the Princeton OL? What are the remaining top needs? WR1?
A: Decent shot at Will Reed - the Princeton transfer, for those who don't know who I'm referencing - but there's still a lot of work to be done. Martin probably isn't in line to start in 2025, and the LSU transfer Kimo Makane’ole has barely played in four years, so does he finally break through here in Morgantown? Maybe. You have right tackle (Xavier Bausley), left guard (Walter Young Bear), and potentially right guard (Nick Krahe) figured out. They may look to upgrade at center, but if not, Landen Livingston, I think, will do really well in this offense. That leaves the door wide open at left tackle. Maybe that's where Makane’ole settles in, or perhaps one of the young bucks steps up and takes that role. The depth is still something that needs to be addressed, but overall, the room is headed in the right direction despite all of the changes.
From @2chaw_:
Q: I know we haven’t seen these kids play yet but is this transfer class really as good as everyone is making it out to be, or are we just homers? I’m excited but outside of a few guys it feels like the last few transfer classes, Maybe I’m just being too skeptical?
A: I'll be doing an article on this with a complete analysis here soon. I'm going to wait a little longer until I believe they're done adding guys for the time being. However, I do think some fans are making a much bigger deal out of some pickups. The level of talent they are bringing in isn't far off of what Neal and Co. were acquiring via the transfer portal. It's the development and coaching that will make the difference.
From @shallow_trades:
Q: Which of the retained players from the previous staffs roster will have the biggest improvement/impact on field with the current staff this upcoming season? Offense, defense, and special teams
A: I plan to do an article on this as well. But to give you a little sneak peek, I'll go with RB Jahiem White, C Landen Livingston, TE Jacks Sammarco, DL Corey McIntyre Jr., and LB Rickey Williams.
From @CharkDwyer:
Q: Today (Sunday) is the medical redshirt deadline, I believe. What will this mean for Tucker DeVries and Jayden Stone going forward? Assuming it will just mean they’re gonna try to come back at some point done the road, scary with no timetable.
A: It's been very difficult to get any information regarding injuries since DeVries took the job. I'm not sure that a redshirt has been ruled out, but I do believe both are trying to get back this season. About a week or so ago, Darian said all of the injured guys were "getting close," but that doesn't really reveal much. Your guess is as good as mine.
From @brentjustin96:
Q: Who’s going to be our OC?
A: Not too sure, and also not too sure that they will have one. Rich Rod is going to call the shots, so if a label is handed out, that's all it will be - a label.
From @han34277412:
Q; I’m disappointed that RR didn’t get more top end talent. How do you feel about players committed?
A: It's a decent class, considering how much turnover there is, but I don't believe this will be a high-end group. Portal classes in the future will be smaller which means WVU will be able to target more high-profile guys and offer more in NIL deals.
From @MountaineerAth:
Q: Who in your opinion will start at the CB & S positions for WVU next year?
A: I hate to be that guy, but before I answer your question, I want to let you know the football schedule in your header is inaccurate. The schedule won't be released until the spring. But getting back on track here, Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada) and Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron) are probably the frontrunners at corner. Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama) will be right on their tail. Derek Carter (Jax State) could be an ideal fit to start at nickel. At safety, Fred Perry (Jax State) and then either Justin Harrington (Washington) or Jordan Walker (Chattanooga).
