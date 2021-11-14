Sunday Morning Thoughts: A Team That Can't Get Out of Its Own Way

I stated this a few weeks ago and it still holds true to this day. West Virginia is a team that just continues to beat itself week in and week out. Aside from the loss to Baylor where they were just simply dominated from start to finish, the Mountaineers have handed games away like early Christmas presents. It couldn't have been more evident than Saturday's loss to Kansas State.

On the second play of the game, receiver Winston Wright Jr. had a ball bounce off his chest and into the air for an interception. K-State drove it right down West Virginia's throat on the ground to get a quick score. Also in the first half, Tyler Sumpter had a punt blocked which was returned for a touchdown. 14 points were gift-wrapped to the Wildcats. To make matters worse, Malik Knowles opened up the second half with a 64-yard kick return. That drive ended with a touchdown giving K-State a 24-3 lead despite the Wildcats doing much to earn it.

If it weren't for the Mountaineers beating themselves, they could have had a legit opportunity to win this game. The problem is it's something new every week. If it was just one area that had become problematic, the coaching staff could center their focus around that one area. This week, it just happened to be executing the basic fundamentals of the game. Kansas State didn't do anything special to win this game and that was the most frustrating part for Neal Brown.

With two games left in the season, the Mountaineers sit at 4-6 and will need to beat both Texas and Kansas to become bowl eligible. There's no reason that a coaching staff in year three should have to be in a position to win the last two games of the year to avoid a losing season and make a bowl game but that's exactly where this staff finds itself.

At the end of the day, it comes down to execution. When your team has a hard time doing the simple things in November, that's an indictment of the coaching staff. Teams are expected to improve game by game as the season grows older. This bunch is moving in the wrong direction due to some silly mistakes. It's hard to play perfect football, no one expects that. But the margin for error for this team is so minuscule that every little mistake or miscue is magnified. Going into a game against Kansas State, the number one key is to never beat yourself. If you do, you don't stand a chance. For years, K-State has been a well-coached, disciplined team that rarely does anything to put itself in a bad position. With all the miscues West Virginia had, they were lucky to even have a chance heading into the fourth quarter.

A lot of mistakes come from a lack of concentration or focus. A perfect example of it is when Exree Loe picked off Skylar Thompson but the interception was negated by a clear targeting call on VanDarius Cowan to the quarterback. The ball was out well before Cowan got there, yet for some reason, he felt the need to launch directly at Thompson's head. That interception would have given West Virginia the football inside the 20-yard line going in. This is the type of stuff that falls back onto the coaching staff. Even if Cowan was on time, why is he launching at the quarterback's head? There's no place for this kind of stuff, especially when you have a hard time doing the basics as it is.

If this team played clean, smart football, we're probably talking about a 6-4 or 7-3 football team. They turned the ball over too much (four times) against Maryland, couldn't put away the Sooners in Oklahoma because of a fumble, and came out flat as could be against Texas Tech. Instead, WVU is in the bottom three of the Big 12 Conference standings.

What is even more discouraging is the future. Next year, WVU will have a new starting quarterback who will be an underclassman, a new starting running back, and essentially a whole new look defensively. Jordan Lesley will lose Dante Stills, Taijh Alston, Josh Chandler-Semedo, Exree Loe, Scottie Young Jr., Alonzo Addae, Sean Mahone, and VanDarius Cowan - that's eight starters. The depth at linebacker and in the secondary is not in very good shape with the Mountaineers both low on numbers and experience.

The quarterback situation has been a troublesome area for Neal Brown since he arrived in Morgantown and the thought of Garrett Greene, Will Crowder, or Nicco Marchiol playing at a high level in 2022 seems very unlikely.

With road trips to Pitt and Virginia Tech in non-conference, West Virginia could struggle to stay above .500 in the early parts of next season as well. Unless there is some drastic improvement from players at key spots, this team will be staring down a second straight losing season and a third losing season in four years under Neal Brown.

