Sunday Morning Thoughts: If Doege Stays Consistent, WVU Has a Chance

The Mountaineers pulled off the upset victory on Saturday of No. 16 Kansas State and did so in convincing fashion with a final score of 37-10.

West Virginia's defense played lights out once again forcing three turnovers and holding the Wildcats to just 225 yards of total offense. Yet, the real story coming out of this game was the play of quarterback Jarret Doege, who finished 22/34 for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

As you probably know, I have been very critical of Doege, but I have to give credit it when it's due and he has played solid football in back-to-back games. He's making better decisions, not forcing the ball into tight windows and is okay living with the checkdown throws. For weeks, I have said that Doege doesn't bring much value to the passing game and I won't change my stance on that just yet. Has he played much better? Unquestionably. But he has to maintain consistency and show up in big games, like next week's match at Texas.

If he can continue to play at a high level, this West Virginia team could very well have a chance of securing a spot in the Big 12 Championship. The only problem is, they are likely going to have to win out now since they already have two conference losses. In the four games remanning, West Virginia has two home games vs TCU and Oklahoma and two road contests against Texas and Iowa State. Among those four games, there is no guaranteed win.

The reason why I still give Neal Brown and the Mountaineers a chance is because they are playing two-thirds of winning football. They're playing stingy defense and they're able to run the football. Now, they just need Doege and the aerial attack to continue making strides and they will have a shot. In the Big 12, you need to have a quarterback that you feel confident in that if down one score at the end of the game, you know he's going to lead you down the field to either tie or win the game. That's one instinct I think still needs to be developed for Doege. He is going to have to play big in big moments, as well as the receivers, and if not West Virginia will fall short.

When you look around the Big 12 standings, you see Iowa State, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State all with one loss. West Virginia holds the head-to-head tiebreaker of Kansas State, but does not against Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers will play the Cyclones in Ames to end the season, so they'll have a chance to own that tiebreaker as well. Ideally, you would want to see at least two of those top three have two conference losses. Kansas State has a tough schedule as they still have Oklahoma State, Iowa State, and Texas so there's a good chance they drop at least one of those games, if not two. Oklahoma State has K-State, Oklahoma, and a scrappy TCU team, so one would think they'll drop one of those (most likely to Oklahoma).

For the most part, West Virginia still controls their own destiny by having Iowa State, Oklahoma, and Texas on their schedule. It's not going to be easy by any means, but mathematically, the Mountaineers are very much in it.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.