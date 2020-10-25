SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Sunday Morning Thoughts: New Week, Same Befuddling Issues for WVU

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers were unable to escape Lubbock with a win on Saturday and were defeated 34-27 by first time starting quarterback Henry Colombi.

WVU vs TTU Game Summary (FB2020)

Although I had West Virginia winning a close one, I got that feeling right before the game started that it might just go Texas Tech's way, and it did. The Red Raiders forced a three and out on the Mountaineers' opening drive of the game, went down and scored themselves on their first drive, and never looked back. 

Our very own Jonathan Martin tweeted following the game that if Neal Brown wants folks to "Trust the Climb," these are the games you have to win....and they didn't. And he's totally right. Don't get me wrong; I think Texas Tech is much better than people think. They will give some teams trouble and maybe even pull out a couple of wins. I mean, they went toe to toe with Texas, who is arguably the favorite to win the conference, and that was with Alan Bowman at quarterback. If Henry Colombi plays in that game, who knows? Maybe Texas Tech pulls off the upset, and people look at West Virginia's loss to the Red Raiders much differently. Regardless, you have to win these types of games like Jonathan stated. 

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into the game, West Virginia had the No. 1 defense in the country and looked nothing like it in the first half. Colombi moved the ball on them with ease, and it wasn't until the 2nd half that the Mountaineer defense finally adjusted and figured him out. To be honest, I was extremely shocked that the defense struggled so much out of the gate. They had to have known that Colombi would make plays with his feet, and they almost seemed caught off guard by it; they had no answer for it. But what was even more disappointing was seeing how long it took for them to make adjustments and slow Colombi down. Those adjustments needed to be made after the first couple of drives. I understand losing Tony Fields II to a targeting call doesn't help the defense, but from what we saw on Saturday, you can tell this defense still has a long way to go from where they want to be. 

Offensively, where do I start? Drops continue to happen at an alarming rate, and I'm not exactly sure what the deal is. You can say that an abnormal offseason hurt some of these guys' development or readiness for the season, but everyone is in the same boat, and this is not a nationwide issue. It's a West Virginia issue, and I don't see an end to it in near-sight. 

Like I stated last week, I understand the talent that Sam James has, and you want to give him a confidence boost, but at some point, you have to start going away from him. He has proven to be unreliable in certain situations and is clearly in his own head right now. Every player gets in a funk from time to time, and that's okay. He will eventually snap out of it because he's too talented of a player not to. But right now, he doesn't have it.

Does that mean take him out of the game instead of throwing that screen to him that he fumbled in the 4th quarter? No, but you can leave him out there to block and toss it out to Winston Wright Jr., who made play after play against Texas Tech. To be honest, I didn't love the idea of throwing the ball there anyways, even if it were to Wright. Go to the man who you know will carry you to victory and hand it off to Leddie Brown and get you in 3rd down and manageable. This has been my BIGGEST issue with the play calling this season. Why continue to put the ball in the air on 2nd and seven or longer instead of giving it to Brown and chipping away at the yards to go? Brown can easily get you to 3rd and 3, 3rd and 4, and even if you don't convert on 3rd down, you now have a chance to take the lead with a long field goal.

Lastly, I want to talk about the quarterback play.

Again, I know the receivers HAVE to step up, but Jarret Doege just doesn't have much value in the passing game. He's routinely missed easy throws, underthrows the deep ball, and his awareness in the pocket is not the greatest by any means. While everyone was pumping up Doege at the end of last year, I repeatedly said that the offense did not see much of a difference with him in the game over Austin Kendall. I'm not saying Kendall should start because I think Doege gives you a better chance to win, albeit small. 

Last year, Kendall was plagued with a hand injury of his own, poor play from his receivers, an inconsistent o-line, and absolutely zero run game. This year, the Mountaineers have proved they can run the football much better, and Doege doesn't have any injuries that we know of, so how is it that Doege has two of those deficiencies thrown out and still isn't playing at a high level? I think Doege is a great kid, and the effort is there, but what does he bring to the table? Do you give a healthy Austin Kendall a chance? Do you give the true freshman Garrett Greene a chance? Or do you ride it out with Doege and hope that he figures it out? I don't think Neal Brown wants to make a QB change with the team being 3-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play, but if the Mountaineers drop their next two to Kansas State and Texas and fall to 2-4 in the conference, I think you have to consider making a change. 

If the drops from the receivers and average quarterback play continue, West Virginia could finish 4-6 or 5-5 at best. They must improve offensively, and it all starts with the passing game.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Falls to Texas Tech

West Virginia now falls to 3-2 on the season and 2-2 in conference play

Schuyler Callihan

by

UnclePsy

Sam James Looks to Drop the Drops This Saturday at Texas Tech

The West Virginia coaching staff stands by receiver Sam James after a tough first half against Kansas

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Texas Tech

The staff at Mountaineer Maven has made their picks for this weekend!

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Neal Brown Attributes Texas Tech Loss to Poor Fourth Quarter

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown credited Texas Tech with the win stating, "They won the fourth quarter; they won the game."

Christopher Hall

Initial Thoughts on West Virginia's Loss to Texas Tech

West Virginia just didn't have it tonight in Lubbock

Christopher Hall

Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Texas Tech

Everything you need to know ahead of West Virginia's road matchup vs Texas Tech

Schuyler Callihan

Huggins Says Pro Scouts Are Peaking Interest in this Underclassman

The NBA might come calling early for this young Mountaineer

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Huggins Talks Opt Outs, Team Chemistry + Extra Eligibility

WVU head coach Bob Huggins feels like he has something special with this year's group.

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WATCH: West Virginia at Texas Tech Preview & Prediction

Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon preview the Mountaineers' week eight game

Schuyler Callihan

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas Tech

The Mountaineers are slight favorites this week, but will they cover?

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP