    • November 7, 2021
    Sunday Morning Thoughts: The Tale of Jekyll and Hyde

    Final takeaway from this weekend's game.
    West Virginia's 24-3 loss to No. 11 Oklahoma State was one of the worst offensive games a Mountaineer team has had in quite some time. They mustered up a measly 133 total yards of offense, 17 rushing yards on 33 carries, and allowed eight sacks and 12 QB hits.

    Coming into this game, head coach Neal Brown knew the challenge he was up against. He stated in the postgame press conference that he knew there were going to be mismatch problems across the board. Oklahoma State hasn't let anyone move the ball on them all season long which has led to its rise as one of the top defenses in the country.

    The end result, in my opinion, was expected. I didn't see West Virginia finding a way to win this game unless Oklahoma State just showed up flat. But it's the manner in which they lost that is the most puzzling. After the bye week, the Mountaineers defeated TCU on the road and followed that up by upsetting No. 22 Iowa State. In those two weeks, the offense appeared to have solved most of its early-season issues. The offensive line protected, the backs were ripping off good, tough runs, and Jarret Doege played some of the best football of his collegiate career. For a brief moment, Doege lived up to the preseason hype that the coaching staff put upon him. Then, somehow, one week later, it all went down the tubes. 

    Oklahoma State's defense is the best the Mountaineers will face this season, no questions about it. However, that doesn't give them a pass for what transpired on Saturday. Adjustments were not made and it looked like an offense that knew they couldn't move the ball due to some of the play calls. Yes, the offensive line had its issues but Doege folded under pressure. There were plays where he made no effort to throw the ball away or try to escape the pocket despite his limitations and was content with taking the sack. 

    To compete against the top teams in the Big 12 on a weekly basis, you have to either have depth or a handful of NFL-level talent players. The problem for West Virginia is, right now, they don't have either at its disposal. Can they create depth? Yes. Can a few players develop into NFL-caliber players? Yes, but right now it's not there. And to be clear, I'm solely talking about the offensive side of the ball. 

    A few weeks back, I wasn't sure if WVU could find another win on the schedule aside from Kansas. After the last two weeks, I thought there was a chance that if they could pull off the upset of Oklahoma State that they could potentially win out, finishing 8-4. Kansas State is alright, Texas is reeling, and Kansas is Kansas; they looked that good in the two games following the bye. 

    The reality is, this team is just so unpredictable. You don't know what version of the Mountaineers you are going to get on any given Saturday. The moment you think they've found some answers and turned the corner, they take ten steps back. Those are the sorts of things that are supposed to happen with young teams. Although Neal Brown has continued to call this group young, I beg to differ. A 5th-year senior at quarterback, a senior at running back, the top five receivers are upperclassmen, and three of the five starting linemen are in their third year of college football. The two and three deep might be young and inexperienced but the starting unit isn't. Most of the offensive starting unit has seen a ton of snaps since Neal Brown came to Morgantown in 2019, yet there has been very little progress made, if any.

    As I mentioned a few weeks back, if Neal Brown truly wants to stick around at WVU for the long haul, he's going to have to make some difficult decisions this offseason with his coaching staff. That includes hiring a full-time offensive coordinator that can take responsibility for the play calls. Until change occurs, this climb won't reach its summit. 

