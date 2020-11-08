Sunday Morning Thoughts: West Virginia is Trending in Right Direction

West Virginia had several chances to knock off No. 22 Texas in Austin on Saturday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown and company, things didn't go their way, and they fell to 4-3 on the season and 3-3 in Big 12 play.

Sure, you can point to the backward pass that was overturned to an incompletion. You can turn to the no-call in the end zone at the end of the game, where the defender had a lot of contact in coverage of Ali Jennings. There are a few calls that just didn't go West Virginia's way. Regardless, they still had an opportunity with the ball in their hands at the end of the game to win and just couldn't execute.

I think what we are starting to realize is that Neal Brown has this team trending in the right direction, but they're just not quite there yet. I understand the frustration of losing and fans not liking the idea of being "mediocre," but let's be realistic for a second. Texas' roster has way more talent and depth than West Virginia does. I know that's always the case, but you have to look at the experience that West Virginia lacks and take that into consideration.

When you look at the improvements this team has made in just a year, it's very promising. Although it struggled to get going Saturday vs. Texas, the running game has taken a major step forward, quarterback play is consistently improving, and the defense is proving week after week that they are one of the best in the country. Again, I get that no one wants to be sitting here at 4-3 when you could very easily be sitting at 5-1. But it's time to step back, take a deep breath, and relax.

Neal Brown won't reveal his goals from year to year, but if I had to guess, it would be about taking the next step as a program each season. Year one? Build your foundation and your culture. Year two? Improve, compete, and establish depth. Year three? Enter the conversation as a top three-four team in the Big 12. Year four? Be in the mix for a spot in the conference title game. Year five and beyond? Be a proven winner.

Now, Neal Brown's timeline may look a little different from what I'm projecting, but if anything, they're on pace to be where they want to be. The one big takeaway I had from this weekend's game didn't even happen on the field, but in some narrow hallway on a Zoom press conference where Neal Brown took ownership of the loss.

“I thought our guys played their tails off, I really did. We’re getting better. I think there’s a ton of evidence today, and really today was on me.”

It's hard for coaches to flat out admit that they didn't do their job well enough to win the game, so you have to give Brown a lot of respect for at least placing the blame on himself even if it wasn't entirely his fault. In terms of the first part of the quote, I think he's right on the money, which I believe many people are overlooking. This team plays extremely hard and with tremendous effort in every game; just wait until the talent and depth are where they need to be - they'll be a tough team to beat. It would be concerning that if, in year two under Neal Brown's effort, a high level of buy-in and improvements on both sides of the ball was not evident, but that's not the case whatsoever. They check all three of those boxes and are maybe ahead of schedule.

How can they possibly be ahead of schedule at 4-3?

Well, you have to look back at what the situation was like when Brown first got here and what he has done with these youngsters. Holgorsen didn't really leave the program in a good spot depth-wise or even in experience because he went all out for 2018 being their year. Many of the team's starters this season are either in their first or second year of ever being in a starting role at the collegiate level. I mean, he's got two freshmen starting on the offensive line. But those two freshmen? They're playing pretty good football, particularly Zach Frazier.

At the end of the day, Neal Brown just needs time. If things are stale after 2022 and aren't going anywhere, then you have every right to not trust the climb. But right now, it's too early to bail out on Brown and his staff. The results may not be what you want them to be, but there is an improvement in every area of this football team.

