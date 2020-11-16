T.J. Simmons Named the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Week

The Big 12 Conference announced Monday morning its weekly award winners and West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons was named the league's Offensive Player of the Week after his stellar performance vs TCU this past Saturday.

Simmons hauled in four receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 24-6 win. Over the last three games, Simmons has got more involved in the team's offensive gameplan reeling in 10 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns. With Oklahoma and Iowa State on deck, Simmons will need to remain consistent, reliable target for Jarret Doege in the passing game.

West Virginia has a bye this week and will be back in action the following week for their final home game of the season vs Oklahoma.

