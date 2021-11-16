Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Taijh Alston Nominated for the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award

    West Virginia defensive lineman Taijh Alston has been nominated for the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award.
    Author:

    On Tuesday, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization, has nominated West Virginia defensive lineman Taijh Alston for the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award.

    The Lumberton, North Carolina native, began his collegiate career at East Carolina in 2017, but before recording a snap, he suffered a season-ending knee injury. He transferred to Copiah-Lincoln Community College the following season, where he finished the season with 78 tackles, including seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. Alston then transferred to West Virginia in 2019 and suffered his second significant knee injury in his second game with the Mountaineers. Then, on the road to recovery in 2020, he tore his Achilles tendon and missed the entire season. 

    Alston is now 10 games into his redshirt junior campaign and has been a vital piece along the defensive front, accumulating 28 tackles, five sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss this season. 

    Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown celebrates with defensive lineman Taijh Alston (12) following a turnover during the fourth quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

    Through weeks of the college football season, a panel of writers, editors, and sports information directors from CoSIDA, AP and Touchdown Illustrated, nominate three players a week from all levels of college football who have overcome injury, illness, or other challenges, are recognized as Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Nominees. In December, three of the 30 nominees will be chosen as winners of the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award and recognized at a special ceremony during the PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

    2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award Nominees

    Copiah-Lincoln Community College

    Terrel Bernard (LB, Baylor)

    Shamari Brooks (RB, Tulsa)

    Yohance Burnett (LB, Tulsa)

    Noah Cain (RB, Penn State)

    Sean Chambers (QB, Wyoming)

    Jack Coan (QB, Notre Dame)

    Brandon Council (OL, Auburn)

    Tobias Harris (DB, West Texas A&M)

    Ryan Hubley (WR, Johns Hopkins)

    Aidan Hutchinson (DE, Michigan)

    Brian Kearns, Jr. (RB, Stonehill College)

    Read More

    Alex Keith (DL, Washington & Jefferson College)

    Cole Maxwell (DL, Baylor)

    Ricky Miezan (LB, Stanford)

    McKenzie Milton (QB, Florida State)

    John Mitchell (TE, Florida Atlantic)

    Jeremiah Moon (LB, Florida)

    Patrick Paul (OL, Houston)

    Cameron Rising (QB, Utah)

    Reggie Roberson, Jr (WR, SMU)

    Justyn Ross (WR, Clemson)

    Avery Samuels (OL, Stetson)

    Corey Sutton (WR, Appalachian State)

    Skylar Thompson (QB, Kansas State)

    Demitri Washington (Edge, Boise State)

    J.J. Weaver (LB, Kentucky)

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

    Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown celebrates with defensive lineman Taijh Alston (12) following a turnover during the fourth quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Taijh Alston Nominated for the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award

    4 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-16 at 1.28.53 PM
    Football

    Quick Hits: Injury Updates, Lack of Depth, Younger Guys to Play More

    4 hours ago
    Exree Loe
    Football

    BREAKING: WVU Linebacker Suffers Season-Ending Injury

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17014988_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 12

    7 hours ago
    Texas defensive back Caden Sterns, left, and defensive back Anthony Cook run down West Virginia wide receiver Sam James in the third quarter at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday November 7, 2020.
    Football

    West Virginia Depth Chart vs. Texas

    22 hours ago
    Co-defensive coordinator (Jordan Lesley)
    Football

    Jordan Lesley Nominated for the Broyles Award

    23 hours ago
    West Virginia Women's Basketball Coach Mike Carey
    WVU Womens Basketball

    Mountaineers sit at No. 22 in the Latest AP Top 25

    Nov 15, 2021
    Nov 14, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge (1) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) during the third quarter at Lambeau Field.
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 10

    Nov 15, 2021