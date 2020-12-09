Taijh Alston's Return to the Field is an Inspiring One

Injuries are a big part of football, and unfortunately, it happens to everybody at some point and time. For West Virginia defensive end Taijh Alston, it's happened a few times too many since he began his college football career at East Carolina.

Prior to starting his freshman season at ECU, Alston suffered a knee injury that would require surgery, forcing him to miss the entire season. At the end of his freshman season, he elected to transfer to the junior college ranks and attend Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Mississippi. In just one year at Co-Lin, Alston totaled 78 tackles (51 solo), seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in ten games and became a national recruit once again.

Coming out of high school, West Virginia was a possible destination for Alston. "I was about to come to West Virginia out of high school. It was between East Carolina and West Virginia; I just stayed close to home. I figured that wasn't the best place for me, and I went JUCO. When [WVU] offered me again, I knew that was the right fit for me," he told the Herald-Dispatch in 2019.

In his Mountaineer debut, Alston notched his first career sack versus James Madison in the season opener and also appeared on 20 plays (18 on defense). Unfortunately, that would be the last play Alston would make for the Mountaineers in well over a year as he tore his patella tendon the following week at Missouri. For the second time in his collegiate career, he was forced to miss the remainder of the season.

Alston worked his tail off to recover and get back to full health before the start of the 2020 season, but yet again, he faced another setback by having an Achilles injury. According to West Virginia head coach Neal Brown, the Achilles injury happened sometime back in June, and it caused him to miss the first eight games of the season before returning this past week vs. Iowa State.

"Taijh has done unbelievable as far as how he has attacked his rehab," head coach Neal Brown said. "He had a unique injury and a patella. That's a hard injury to come back from; it's a long rehab. He was almost completely done with that and got released to start running, and he had an Achilles injury. An Achilles injury is an injury that usually happens to people my age. It was kind of a freak deal, he really wasn't even sprinting, and it popped on him. So overcoming that, he was to the point mentally that he was so excited being back and he stayed he through the quarantine as much as he could, being able to get treatment and get the patella healed and then boom, the Achilles injury."

For as many injuries as Alston has had to recover from over the past three years, no one was expecting him to just step right back in and starting mowing down offensive linemen. It will take some time for him to get back into game shape and get back to what he does best - getting after the quarterback.

"He played 12-15 snaps. He was rusty, but he did okay as far as holding the point, and he's got to get some technique things fixed, and he was anxious and all those types of things," Brown said. "But really, just proud of how he handled the rehab and kept a positive outlook and worked extremely hard to give himself the opportunity to play in these last games."

Alston and the Mountaineers will close out their regular season this Saturday vs. Oklahoma at noon on ABC.

