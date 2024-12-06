The 10 Players WVU's New Coach Can't Lose to the Transfer Portal
The transfer portal is officially open for those on the West Virginia football roster, and we've already seen a handful of players make their way in.
Here, in the next handful of days, WVU is expected to announce its new head coach, and that will spark a new wave of transfers. It could also lead to some players withdrawing their name and returning to the program if they feel confident in the new lead Mountaineer.
Yes, the portal giveth and taketh, but there are at least ten players currently on the WVU roster that the next head coach would probably like to prevent from leaving.
10. RB CJ Donaldson
You could argue that Donaldson is way too low on this list, and I'd understand. But with the way football is nowadays, you're just lucky to keep one guy happy at each position. There are no egos in the running back room, but I could see one of Donaldson/White wanting to move on to either seek an expanded role or play in an offense that better suits them. Donaldson is a key piece, but White is the natural back.
9. DL Hammond Russell IV
Big guys in the middle don't get a whole lot of recognition, but we'll be sure to show the love here. Fatorma Mulbah stole a lot of the attention and rightfully so, but Russell took a positive step this season as well. Russell will be the top option in 2025 barring any significant additions via the transfer portal in the offseason.
8. TE Treylan Davis
Treylan Davis? The very little receiving threat of a tight end? Why, yes, of course! Davis is one of the most underrated players on the West Virginia offense. He brings a level of physicality that can't be matched, and without him, the Mountaineer ground game wouldn't have been nearly as productive. He has one year of eligibility left, and the next head coach could certainly use a force like him.
7. LT Johnny Williams IV
With Wyatt Milum set to move on to the NFL, the Mountaineers have a big hole to fill at left tackle. Johnny Williams IV was able to get into a handful of games this year and played well against quality competition. If Williams were to leave, it would make that hole at left tackle even bigger. It's still early in his career, but he has the tools to develop into an NFL talent.
6. WR Traylon Ray
Ray had an unfortunate end to the year, suffering a season-ending leg injury in the loss to Baylor a few weeks ago. The talent and the skillset were always evident, but you could tell he was starting to turn the corner and become one of the more reliable players the Mountaineers have at the position. He can stretch the field vertically and with the right quarterback in place, he could put up big numbers next fall.
5. LB Trey Lathan
Lathan took a small step back this year after being incredibly impressive in a small sample size last year prior to his season-ending injury. Perhaps a position change would be beneficial for him, depending on what the new scheme is. He's more of a pass rusher/developing run-stopper and shouldn't be asked to drop in coverage all that often. If WVU can't retain Trotter, holding onto Lathan is even more crucial.
4. WR Hudson Clement
Who would have thought that a former walk-on would be on this list? Most ex-walk-ons don't play a huge factor on offense or defense. They're typically rewarded with a scholarship for their hard work and dedication while likely spending much of their time on special teams. Not Clement. He's pieced together two solid seasons at receiver, and in my opinion, cemented himself as the No. 1 target in the passing game.
3. LG Tomas Rimac
You're not going to win many football games if you don't have at least a couple of reliable pieces along the offensive line. With Wyatt Milum, Brandon Yates, JaQuay Hubbard, and Nick Malone graduating, Rimac becomes "the guy" up front. He's an All-Big 12 caliber player who could play his way into being a fairly high draft pick in 2026.
2. LB Josiah Trotter
Trotter has already entered the transfer portal, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's officially gone. He could always withdraw his name from the portal and return to West Virginia if he sees a good fit with the new coach/defensive scheme. He is without question the most talented player on that side of the football.
1. RB Jahiem White
White didn't have the same type of production that he had as a true freshman, but to his defense, the offensive line wasn't nearly as dominant, which played a factor. Regardless of who the new head coach is, White is someone you can build around. He's a home run waiting to happen. Sure, you can always get running backs in the portal, but very few will have the playmaking ability that White possesses.
