The 2020 Iron Mountaineer Awards
Christopher Hall
Since 1996, the West Virginia Football program has presented the Iron Mountaineer Award to the top performers in the offseason strength and conditioning program. The 2020 recipients are Dante Bonamico (r-Sr, Safety) Noah Guzman (Jr, Safety), James Gmiter (So, Offensive Lineman), and Bryce Wheaton (r-So, Wide Receiver).
The award goes to the Mountaineers that test the highest in measuring the broad jump, vertical jump, bench, squat, power clean lift, 225 bench, 40-yard sprint, pro shuttle, three-cone, 60-yard shuttle, and the 10/20-yard sprint and are selected by three groups are selected from three groups: FB/TE/LB/SP, QB/RB/WR/DB, and OL/DL.
The Iron Mountaineer award is a 6.2-pound coal statue made entirely of native West Virginian natural resources: coal, wood, and natural wood stain. There is one permanent Iron Mountaineer with the names of all winners is on display in the WVU strength and conditioning complex.
Past Iron Mountaineer Award Winners
2019
Josh Chandler-Semedo, Reese Donahue, Alec Sinkfield, Colton McKivitz
2018
Gary Jennings Jr., Colton McKivitz, David Sills V, Dylan Tonkery
2017
David Long Jr., Jon Lewis and Elijah Wellman
2016
Darrien Howard, Tyler Orlosky, Daikiel Shorts Jr., Elijah Wellman
2015
Jared Barber, Karl Joseph, Tyler Orlosky
2014
Cody Clay, Mark Glowinski, Daryl Worley
2013
Connor Arlia, Isaiah Bruce, Will Clarke
2012
Jeff Braun, Will Clarke, Ryan Nehlen, Taige Redman
2011
Will Clarke, Najee Goode, Keith Tandy
2010
Matt Lindamood, Chris Neild, Noel Devine, Don Barclay, Keith Tandy
2009
Noel Devine, Chris Neild, Nate Sowers, J.T. Thomas, Reed Williams
2008
Zac Cooper, J.T. Thomas, Nate Sowers
2007
Keilen Dykes, Ovid Goulbourne, Darius Reynaud
2006
Pat Liebig, Marc Magro, Steve Slaton
2005
Craig Wilson, Owen Schmitt, Jason Colson
2004
Craig Wilson, Scott Gyorko, Mike Lorello
2003
Quincy Wilson, Pat Liebig
2002
Rasheed Marshall, Lance Nimmo
2001
David Upchurch, Shawn Hackett
2000
Avon Cobourne, Khori Ivy, Chris Edmonds, Antwan Lake
1999
Greg Robinette, Barrett Green, Boo Sensabaugh, Khori Ivy
1998
Tanner Russell, Boo Sensabaugh, Eric de Groh, Shawn Foreman
1997
Curtis Keaton, Steve Lippe
1996
Bernardo Amerson, Charles Emanuel.
