The 2020 Iron Mountaineer Awards

Since 1996, the West Virginia Football program has presented the Iron Mountaineer Award to the top performers in the offseason strength and conditioning program. The 2020 recipients are Dante Bonamico (r-Sr, Safety) Noah Guzman (Jr, Safety), James Gmiter (So, Offensive Lineman), and Bryce Wheaton (r-So, Wide Receiver).

The award goes to the Mountaineers that test the highest in measuring the broad jump, vertical jump, bench, squat, power clean lift, 225 bench, 40-yard sprint, pro shuttle, three-cone, 60-yard shuttle, and the 10/20-yard sprint and are selected by three groups are selected from three groups: FB/TE/LB/SP, QB/RB/WR/DB, and OL/DL.

The Iron Mountaineer award is a 6.2-pound coal statue made entirely of native West Virginian natural resources: coal, wood, and natural wood stain. There is one permanent Iron Mountaineer with the names of all winners is on display in the WVU strength and conditioning complex.

Past Iron Mountaineer Award Winners

2019

Josh Chandler-Semedo, Reese Donahue, Alec Sinkfield, Colton McKivitz

2018

Gary Jennings Jr., Colton McKivitz, David Sills V, Dylan Tonkery

2017

David Long Jr., Jon Lewis and Elijah Wellman

2016

Darrien Howard, Tyler Orlosky, Daikiel Shorts Jr., Elijah Wellman

2015

Jared Barber, Karl Joseph, Tyler Orlosky

2014

Cody Clay, Mark Glowinski, Daryl Worley

2013

Connor Arlia, Isaiah Bruce, Will Clarke

2012

Jeff Braun, Will Clarke, Ryan Nehlen, Taige Redman

2011

Will Clarke, Najee Goode, Keith Tandy

2010

Matt Lindamood, Chris Neild, Noel Devine, Don Barclay, Keith Tandy

2009

Noel Devine, Chris Neild, Nate Sowers, J.T. Thomas, Reed Williams

2008

Zac Cooper, J.T. Thomas, Nate Sowers

2007

Keilen Dykes, Ovid Goulbourne, Darius Reynaud

2006

Pat Liebig, Marc Magro, Steve Slaton

2005

Craig Wilson, Owen Schmitt, Jason Colson

2004

Craig Wilson, Scott Gyorko, Mike Lorello

2003

Quincy Wilson, Pat Liebig

2002

Rasheed Marshall, Lance Nimmo

2001

David Upchurch, Shawn Hackett

2000

Avon Cobourne, Khori Ivy, Chris Edmonds, Antwan Lake

1999

Greg Robinette, Barrett Green, Boo Sensabaugh, Khori Ivy

1998

Tanner Russell, Boo Sensabaugh, Eric de Groh, Shawn Foreman

1997

Curtis Keaton, Steve Lippe

1996

Bernardo Amerson, Charles Emanuel.

