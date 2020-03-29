The Annual Gold and Blue Spring Game Cancelled

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia University Athletic Communications department announced that the annual Gold and Blue Spring Game following the Big 12's announcement that team activities are suspended through May 31st due to COVID-19.

Official Announcement from the Athletic Communications Department.

Due to the ongoing developments related to COVID-19, the Big 12 Conference extended its suspension from March 29 to May 31 of all team activities whether organized or voluntary. This suspension includes team and individual practices, meetings, and other organized gatherings. The suspension will be re-evaluated regularly and revisited or adjusted as circumstances dictate.

The Big 12 allowed for some availability to conduct virtual sessions with student-athletes. Film study, technical discussions, tactical sessions and other non-physical activities may take place virtually but are limited to two hours per week in all sports.

Following today’s decision by the conference, West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons announced that West Virginia’s Gold-Blue spring football game, slated for April 18 at Milan Puskar Stadium, is canceled.

“We continue to work with the Big 12 and our medical professionals to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, University and community,” Lyons said. “Extending the deadline of all athletic activities necessitates the cancellation of our spring football game. We will continue to work with the Big 12 to come up a fair and competitive plan for our athletic teams as we approach May 31.”

Lyons also announced that Mountaineer Athletic Club events slated for April and May, which include dinners, caravans and golf outings, are postponed. Specific information on rescheduled events will be announced at a later date when details become available.

“Our Mountaineer Athletic Club events are important to us because they enable our coaches and staff to travel around the state and visit with our fans,” Lyons added. “We are exploring the opportunity for virtual MAC sessions to allow our fans to interact with our coaches while maintaining a social distance. I look forward to providing more information on these sessions when it is available.”