The Brutal Truth of Today's Recruiting

Wednesday evening did not treat Neal Brown very well. The Mountaineers lost two of its top commits in the 2022 recruiting class when RB Justin Williams and WR Kevin Thomas decommitted one hour apart from each other.

Losing commits isn't something new around here. West Virginia isn't a blueblood program and when they find a gem and the bluebloods eventually take notice, WVU often loses out on those kids in the end. Now, with student-athletes having the ability to profit off of their name, image, and likeness, it becomes a part of the recruiting process, for some that is. Schools that have a bigger brand with bigger pockets are going to land the top prospects. Now, you could say that this was already happening before NIL came into play and I wouldn't argue with that. We all know that several schools were doing some shady things to bring in some of the nation's best talent. The problem is now, there's no hiding it.

Before a recruit could get paid to go to a school but now, there are opportunities for some of these guys to make six figures depending on who you are, the school you go to, and so on. If we are being completely transparent, Morgantown, West Virginia isn't going to afford some of the same opportunities as Miami, Florida and Columbus, Ohio, and so on. Although NIL will play a big part in the recruiting process moving forward, the coaching staff at WVU has to just continue to do what it has done for years, get the best recruits possible and develop them. Some recruits are going to be more focused on where they can do to make the most money instead of going to a place that is the best fit for them academically and athletically. This is where the transfer portal will be key.

Over the last three years or so, the portal has become very popular. It's a much simpler process for others to find you when you leave your school. Before it was kind of a pain in the derriere. Trust me, I know. I went through it myself in 2015 and there was no portal. You had to pretty much do the work on your own and put out feelers to see who might be interested.

The portal is being utilized by a lot of players to land at a bigger program, such as Tykee Smith going from WVU to Georgia or Marshall OL Cain Madden transferring to Notre Dame. This is something that Neal Brown talked about on his coach's show a couple of weeks ago. Even after you get kids on campus, you have to continue to recruit them. I know it's hard to believe but kids are even more impatient now than they were just four or five years ago. This is exactly why a lot of teams have problems creating depth. It's not just West Virginia. Kids just aren't willing to sit and learn behind veteran players for a year or two anymore. They want the instant gratification of early/immediate playing time. If it's not there, some will bolt.

When you're constantly losing players to the portal, which just about everyone does, you have to hit the portal yourself to make up for the losses. This isn't just a football thing either, it's every sport. Heck, look at who won the national championship last year in men's college basketball, Baylor. They were a transfer-heavy team. The way of recruiting has changed and the coaching staffs that adapt the best will be the ones that survive.

